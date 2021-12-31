ATP Cup 2022: The complete program for Sunday 02 January 2022. Italy will also be on the field

The Italian team, after the forfeits of Djokovic, Rublev and Karatsev, is now undoubtedly the favorite of this tournament: it has two top 10 veterans from their best seasons, has the deepest squad (Sonego, Fognini and Bolelli are luxury spare parts and at least two of them would be starters in all the other teams) and comes from last year’s excellent result. That said, it would seem like a predictable victory, however there are, in my opinion, some unknowns, two in particular: 1. Berrettini’s state of form, returning from an injury that is not too long, but still heavy; 2. the double unknown, because not only does Italy not have a pair of specialized doubles players (I mean playing fixed in the doubles circuit), but it hasn’t even found two definitive names yet, as did Serbia and Russia with Djokovic. / Cacic and Rublev / Karatsev (which undoubtedly compromised, together with Sonego’s debacle, the match against Croatia and which could also complicate some Australian matches). Add to this that the first Sinner could still be a bit packed, even if this seems to me by far the least of all evils. In short, in and of itself the tournament is worth relatively, in the sense that it has little tradition and is more than anything else an assignment of individual prizes (read points) within a team competition, but it is undoubtedly an excellent opportunity (even without Volandri ) to solve those problems that have not recently allowed us to reach the final in Davis (or what remains of it).