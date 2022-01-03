ATP Cup 2022: The program for Tuesday 04 January 2022. At midnight on the field Italy against France (the situation of Italy in the Group)

Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16

Italy is bound to win tonight in ATP Cup to try to qualify for the semifinals.

In group B the situation is now decidedly complicated as only the first qualifies. If only two teams reach equal points, the winner of the head to head passes. If there are three teams, the matches won are counted, then if this is equal, the percentage of matches / sets / games won will be calculated in order.

If Australia (hypothetically) beat Russia on Tuesday, Italy will be eliminated.

On the third day, if Italy beats Russia too, it will be first by virtue of the direct match but always if France overcomes Australia. Otherwise, the games won will be calculated and then the percentages.

Ken Rosewall Arena – Italian time: 00:00 (local time: 10:00 am)

1. Jan-Lennard Struff vs John Isner

2. Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz

3. Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz vs Taylor Fritz / John Isner

4. Denis Shapovalov vs Daniel Evans (not before: 07:30)

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cameron Norrie (not before: 09:00)

6. Felix Auger-Aliassime / Denis Shapovalov vs Jamie Murray / Joe Salisbury

Qudos Bank Arena – Italian time: 00:00 (local time: 10:00 am)

1. Jannik Sinner vs Arthur Rinderknech

2. Matteo Berrettini vs Ugo Humbert

3. Matteo Berrettini / Jannik Sinner vs Fabrice Martin / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

4. Roman Safiullin vs [WC] James Duckworth (not before: 07:30)

5. Daniil Medvedev vs [WC] Alex de Minaur (not before: 09:00)

6. Daniil Medvedev / Roman Safiullin vs [WC] John Peers / Luke Saville