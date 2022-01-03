Sports

ATP Cup 2022: The program for Tuesday 04 January 2022. At midnight on the field Italy against France (the situation of Italy in the Group)

Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16

Italy is bound to win tonight in ATP Cup to try to qualify for the semifinals.
In group B the situation is now decidedly complicated as only the first qualifies. If only two teams reach equal points, the winner of the head to head passes. If there are three teams, the matches won are counted, then if this is equal, the percentage of matches / sets / games won will be calculated in order.
If Australia (hypothetically) beat Russia on Tuesday, Italy will be eliminated.

On the third day, if Italy beats Russia too, it will be first by virtue of the direct match but always if France overcomes Australia. Otherwise, the games won will be calculated and then the percentages.

Ken Rosewall Arena – Italian time: 00:00 (local time: 10:00 am)
1. Jan-Lennard Struff GER vs John Isner USE
2. Alexander Zverev GER vs Taylor Fritz USE
3. Kevin Krawietz GER / Tim Puetz GER vs Taylor Fritz USE / John Isner USE
4. Denis Shapovalov CAN vs Daniel Evans GBR (not before: 07:30)
5. Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN vs Cameron Norrie GBR (not before: 09:00)
6. Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN / Denis Shapovalov CAN vs Jamie Murray GBR / Joe Salisbury GBR

Qudos Bank Arena – Italian time: 00:00 (local time: 10:00 am)
1. Jannik Sinner ITA vs Arthur Rinderknech BETWEEN
2. Matteo Berrettini ITA vs Ugo Humbert BETWEEN
3. Matteo Berrettini ITA / Jannik Sinner ITA vs Fabrice Martin BETWEEN / Edouard Roger-Vasselin BETWEEN
4. Roman Safiullin RUS vs [WC] James Duckworth AUS (not before: 07:30)
5. Daniil Medvedev RUS vs [WC] Alex de Minaur AUS (not before: 09:00)
6. Daniil Medvedev RUS / Roman Safiullin RUS vs [WC] John Peers AUS / Luke Saville AUS

