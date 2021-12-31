Atp Cup in Sydney: the formula, the program, the rivals of Italy and where to see it

It starts at midnight on the 1st with Chile-Spain and Argentina-Georgia. Azzurri protagonists at 7.30 am in Italy on Sunday against the hosts of Australia. Semi-finals on 7 and 8 January, final on 9

The new tennis season has started with the big players in the racket ready to return to the courts after intense weeks dedicated to preparation. It begins on the first day of the year with the Atp Cup, the team competition that is played in Sidney at the Rosewall Arena and at the Qudos Bank Arena. Defending the title will be Russia fresh from the success in the Davis Cup but which on this occasion will have to do without two pillars: Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev, positive results at Covid-19.

The groups – In Group A there are Serbia, Norway, Chile and Spain while in Group B there is Italy together with the hosts of Australia, Russia and France, the latter taking over from Austria last-minute due to the absences of Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak. Group C sees the presence of Germany, Canada, Great Britain and the United States. Finally, in Group D we find Stefanos Tstistipas’ Greece, Poland, Argentina and Georgia.

The program – Saturday, January 1st from midnight

Chile-Spain (group A), Argentina-Georgia (group D) no earlier than 7.30 Serbia-Norway (group A), Greece-Poland (group D).

Sunday 2 January from midnight:

Russia-France (group B), Canada-United States (group C). From 7.30 am ITALY-Australia (group B), Germany-Great Britain (group C).

Monday 3 January, from midnight

Poland-Georgia (group D), Norway-Spain (group A). From 7.30 Greece-Argentina (group D), Serbia-Chile (group A).

Tuesday 4th January, from midnight

Germany-United States (group C), ITALY-FRANCE (group B), From 7.30 Canada-Great Britain (group C), Russia-Australia (group B).

Wednesday 5th January, from midnight

Norway-Chile (group A), Poland-Argentina (group D). From 7.30 Serbia Spain (group A), Greece-Georgia (group D).

Thursday 6 January, from midnight

Russia-Italy (group B), Great Britain-United States (group C). From 7.30 France-Australia (group B), Germany-Canada (group C).

The two semifinals are scheduled for Friday 7 and Saturday 8 January, respectively at 7:30 and 03:00 Italian time, while the final will be staged on Sunday 9 at 7:30.

The path of Italy – Led by Vincenzo Santopadre, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli will represent our colors. The Azzurri will start their campaign on Sunday 2 January from 7.30 am in Italy against De Minaur, Duckworth, Purcell, Peers and Saville’s Australia. On 4 January it will then be the turn of the head to head with France, on stage after our midnight. Transalpini who will count on Ugo Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin. The last match of the group stage will take place on Thursday 6 January, again after midnight. On the other side of the net, Italy will find the defending champions of Russia with Daniil Medvedev, Roman Safiullin and Evgeny Karlovskiy.

The formula – There are 16 national teams that will participate in the group stage of the ATP Cup, divided into 4 groups of 4 nations. Each team will consist of a maximum of five players with two singles and one doubles matches that will be played in both the group and elimination stages. All matches will be played to the best of three sets. The 4 teams that finish first in their group will be promoted to the single elimination semi-finals. The two winning teams will then face off in the final. The total prize pool amounts to 14 million dollars and the winning national team will also be awarded a maximum of 750 ATP points in singles and 250 in doubles.

How to follow her on TV – The Atp Cup will be broadcast unencrypted by SuperTennis with all the matches of Italy exclusively on its own channel. Sky will offer simulcast coverage of the event through Sky Sport Uno (201) and Sky Sport Tennis (205). It will also be possible to follow the event by connecting to the SuperTennis TV website or on Sky Go.