Atp Cup in Sydney with Djokovic, green light also for the Australian Open?

The N. 1 will lead Serbia in the team tournament starting on 1 January, a sign of a possible participation in the first Grand Slam of the year after doubts about the vaccination obligation. After the injury of the ATP Finals Matteo teamed up with Sinner, Sonego, Fognini and Bolelli. Italy with Australia, Russia and Austria

Months of questions, speculations, doubts, but now there are signs of openness for Novak Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open at the start on January 17 after the compulsory vaccination seemed to have become the reason for a waiver (the Serbian is notoriously no vax ). The world number one was called up to join the Serbian team at the ATP Cup in Sydney in January, despite doubts raised in recent weeks that the player never wanted to reveal his vaccination status.

Djokovic is on the list of five players drawn in Sydney for an event leading up to the opening of the Grand Slam. If successful at the Australian Open, the Serbian would become the player with the most Slam titles, overtaking Federer and Nadal at 20.

Atp Cup – The organizers have announced that 18 of the 20 best players in the world will take part in the 16-nation tournament in Sydney from 1 to 9 January and Djokovic is the captain of Serbia. The ATP Cup doesn’t have the same strict entry criteria, but now it seems increasingly likely that Djokovic will be on the pitch at Melbourne Park. To play the ATP Cup without being vaccinated in Sydney, the New South Wales state government would have to apply for an exemption for Djokovic and the 34-year-old would have to comply with a 14-day quarantine on arrival in Australia.

Here is Matteo – Australia were included in Group B with reigning champions Russia and strong teams like Italy and Austria. And among the 5 blues there is also Matteo Berrettini, who would return to the field after the muscle injury that stopped him at the ATP Finals in Turin. With Berrettini called up Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.

The Australians will be led by Alex de Minaur. The Russians, who won the Davis Cup last week, will be led by world number 2 Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Roman Safiullin and Evgeny Donskoy. Serbia will start favored in Group A, which will also see Norway, Chile and Spain as protagonists. World number 6 Nadal was not included in the Spanish squad. Germany, Canada, Great Britain and the United States are in Group C and Greece, Poland Argentina and Georgia complete the tournament in Group D. The TPP Cup will be played in Sydney at Ken Rosewall Arena and Sydney Olympic Park tennis stadium.

