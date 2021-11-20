ATP Finals 2021, how much Alexander Zverev earns

He has extinguished the dreams of glory of the blue Jannik Sinner and now he will find himself in front of the world number one Nole Djokovic. Engaged in the ATP Finals of Turin, Alexander Zverev is among the favorites to take home the tournament among the top 8 players in the rankings. The German player of Russian origin is in third position in the ATP ranking, but also among the first in terms of assets.

ATP Finals Turin 2021, how much Alexander Zverev earns: the tournament

After beating the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, Zverev qualified as second in the red group, extinguishing the already low hopes of Jannik Sinner, who entered the race as a reserve, to go to the ATP Finals in Turin, making the match against Daniil Medvedev irrelevant.

The blue tennis player who took over from fellow countryman Matteo Berrettini, who left due to injury, would still have been forced to win against the Russian, due to the less match played than his opponents (here to find out how to see the ATP Finals).

ATP Finals Turin 2021, how much Alexander Zverev earns: history and victories

The most experienced and titled player therefore goes to the semifinal Alexander Zverev. Born in 1997 in Hamburg, the German athlete is the son of art: both his mother Irina Vladimirovna Fateeva and his father Aleksandr Michajlovič, member of the USSR representative in the Davis Cup, both first coaches of the son, were tennis players.

This is one of the most promising profiles of the generation that will succeed Federer, Nadal and also that Djokovic who will face in these semifinals and who has already beaten in the final in 2018, winning the ATP Finals in London against all odds. A handover that can be considered already underway.

From number three in the ATP ranking, Zverev can boast 18 titles: in addition to the Finals, 5 Masters 1000, 4 ATP Tour 500, 7 ATP Tour 250 and above all theOlympic gold in the previous editions of the Games in Tokyo (here to find out how much the winner of the Atp Finals earns).

ATP Finals Turin 2021, how much Alexander Zverev earns: the tournament

Along with the tournaments won, the prizes also come and thanks to these victories, Zverev’s heritage has grown in recent years. Despite being out of the Top 10 of the richest tennis players in the world, the German continues to orbit in the top positions and according to the Forbes ranking, until just two years ago the German had scrapped up $ 6.3 million in prize money and $ 5.5 million in sponsorships derivatives of contracts with Adidas, as well as with Head, Peugeot, Richard Mille and Zegna (here to find out how much Roger Federer earns)