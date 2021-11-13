ATP Finals 2021 – Turin: Matteo Berrettini “” Compared to 2019, I am a different player and person, with much more experience in the Tour “

Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12

Matteo Berrettini : “It means a lot to me to be in Turin, because we are talking about one of the most prestigious events of the year. I am happy to be here for the second time at the Nitto ATP Finals. Sinner? I hoped he was there too, because the more Italians there are at the top, the better for everyone. We have a great relationship, we push each other. He had an extraordinary year, he lacked a few points to enter the eight, but it is an experience that will be useful to him next year.

I feel the pressure, yes, but it’s positive pressure. I can’t wait to take the field, even if on the other side I will find the best in the world. But then I’m one of them … It will be special, Italy deserved this event, and the organization is perfect.

It is never easy to stay in shape by constantly changing continents, surfaces. I have had some wonderful experiences during 2021, like playing the Laver Cup. Many times being at the top is a problem of energy left, not motivation. You give everything you have, right up to the end “.

“Compared to 2019, I am a player and a different person, with much more experience in the Tour. And also the qualification came in a different way: two years I hit it for a while and I didn’t expect it. Here, on the other hand, I arrive with a lot of expectations, so the approach to the matches and the tournament will be different. The matches will all be tough, they will be played on a few points. The audience will be on my side. When Sinner arrives – an experience I had in 2020 – it will be formative “.

An adjective for each of the opponents in the group. “Zverev is solid, Hurkacz unpredictable, Medvedev? Um… I would say rubbery (laughter, editor’s note) “.

“I have a good feeling being here, even though we all have to get used to this change after so many years in London. Turin will also become a special event. It is good, the city is beautiful and the organization is perfect. The energy that comes to me is even more than what others feel, being Italian and being able to experience this event at home “.

“Zverev first match? Of course it will be tough, but I wouldn’t define the other two as not difficult matches… All the players are strong at this level, but the debut will certainly be complicated, this year Sascha has won a lot and has a lot of confidence in himself. He has already won this tournament and knows what to expect. We’ve had some good fights in the past. If I preferred Tsitsipas? Even with him I never won, it would have been tough in any case “.