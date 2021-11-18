ATP Finals, Aslan Karatsev could replace Hurkacz on the last day and become an ally of Jannik Sinner! – OA Sport

Hubert Hurkacz could retire from the 2021 ATP Finals, the year-end tournament reserved for the best eight tennis players of the season. The Pole, in fact, has given up on today’s training on the indoor cement of the PalaAlpitour in Turin and is in doubt for the third game of the “red group”. The 24 year old, already defeated by the Russian Daniil Medvedev and our Jannik Sinner, is forced to beat the German Alexander Zverev to continue to hope for a difficult qualification to the semifinals, but it seems to have some physical problems.

At the moment his match with the Teutonic remains on the calendar (Thursday 18 November, 2.00 pm), but we will know more only tomorrow morning. Precisely because of the risk of a forfeit of the number 9 in the world, the Russian Aslan Karatsev has already reached the Piedmontese capital and is ready to replace him and cross Zverev, with no ambition to pass the round but with the possibility of earning 200 points for the ATP ranking and pocketing $ 173,000 in case of success.

The 28-year-old, number 17 in the world, becomes a precious ally of Jannik Sinner: the South Tyrolean must indeed hope for the defeat of Zverev and then will have to beat Medvedev (match at 21.00) if he wants to qualify for the semifinals. We recall that there have already been two withdrawals from these ATP Finals: Matteo Berrettini due to injury after the match against Zverev (replaced by Sinner) and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (after the knockout against the Russian Andrey Rublev, replaced by the British Cameron Norrie.

Photo: Lapresse