Atp Finals, Berrettini: “The worst night of my life”

He comes to the conference with tears in his eyes: “I still can’t believe it. I hope it’s not serious, I’d like to come back on Tuesday”

From our correspondent Federica Cocchi

He presents himself, with great fortitude, at the press conference. An obligatory ritual for professionals. Matteo Berrettini is literally under a train, he struggles to speak, the disappointment is so strong that he breaks words in his throat: “Not having been able to play tonight is something that kills me – he says, holding back the tears under the visor of his cap -. It was an incredible atmosphere, one of the most beautiful evenings on the pitch that in an instant turned into the worst evening, in terms of tennis, of my life “.

Another injury, probably still to the oblique abdominals that had already betrayed him at the Australian Open, just before playing the round of 16 against Tsitsipas: “The place was similar, but the pain was less. I got scared, I couldn’t continue. I don’t know. still exactly what it is, I don’t know what the injury is. I hope that the exams I will do tomorrow will calm me down and I hope to be able to return to the field. because I really don’t want to miss this atmosphere, these wonderful people. “

Davis tile – Matteo did not mention Sinner, his possible replacement. He is still incredulous, he doesn’t want to give up on the evidence. And then, after the Finals there would be Davis, where he presented himself as the first singles player: “I don’t want to think about it – he continues -, now I want to concentrate on this tournament. One step at a time, I still can’t understand what happened to me. Another injury. I don’t know who is taking all this away from me, and I don’t know why. ” You will come back Matteo, and again, stronger than before.

November 15, 2021 (change November 15, 2021 | 00:46)

