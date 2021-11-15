Atp Finals, Djokovic beats Ruud and greets Berrettini: “I hope he’ll be back soon”

Novak Djokovic does not block his debut at the ATP Finals and wins the match against Casper Ruud. The Serbian, number one in the world, overtakes the Norwegian by 2-0: the first set very tight ended at the tie break, then 7-6, while in the second he increased the number of strokes and won 6-2. The second double between Herbert-Mahut and Cabal-Farah is set for 18.30, in the evening Tsitsipas and Rublev will compete.

At the end of the match, Djokovic received the trophy as number one in the world of the ATP ranking, the seventh in a row: a feat that other tennis players have never achieved before. «When I was 4 or 5 I saw Sampras in Wimbledon and I fell in love with tennis. I asked my dad to buy me a racket and I dreamed of meeting him in the future. Today I win this trophy for the seventh time, one more than him, an incredible thing. The dream continues and I hope to play this beautiful sport for a couple of more years ».

The champion then conquered the audience when he said: «I feel better speaking Italian. It is a wonderful feeling to be back here in Italy »thanking the fans« for your support today and all these years. In Italy I feel like I am in a second home, I played here a lot as a child, I had an Italian coach, Riccardo, who is with Sinner today. Winning this trophy, finishing the year as number one – he concludes – is one of the most difficult things to do and I am very proud of it and I share it with my family, my team and all those who helped me to be here ” .

Djokovic then greeted Matteo Berrettini, who was forced to retire in the opening match against Zverev: «I send him a big hug, he’s a phenomenal player and a great person. It’s something you never want to happen because you can’t do what you love and I can imagine how that feels. For him playing here in Italy was a very special thing and we hope he can return to the Davis Cup or soon ».