Atp Finals, Djokovic overwhelms Rublev and is already in the semifinals

In the first set the decisive break came in the eighth game, then Djokovic finished 6-3 with the seventh ace. In the second, n. 1 of the world immediately accelerated by snatching the serve from Rublev already in the third game, after a spectacular exchange that ignited the audience. Another break accelerated the practice of the match which ended 6-3 6-2 in an hour and 8 minutes. For Djokovic it is the tenth semifinal in the Finals, better than him only Federer (16), Lendl (12). After the match they asked him about his relationship with the big names in sport, from Haaland to Ibra: “Haaland is impressive, even if I am not an expert in football. As a spectator I am very impressed by his skills. I like his work philosophy, Sometimes we talked on the phone unfortunately we never met. He, but also Ibra, to whom I have been linked for years by great friendship. He is a legend, it’s always nice to have a global sports star at a tennis event. But I am inspired by and I also follow Nba basketball, and the European one “. And on the news of Roger Federer who may not play before the summer and some doubts arise for Wimbledon as well, he says: “Roger is an icon, everyone in the world loves him and loves to see him play. He is fundamental for our sport. than off the pitch. I hope we will see him playing again and I am sure that he himself does not want to end his career like this. “