Atp Finals, great event with too many inefficiencies. Here is what should be reviewed – Corriere.it

(From the morning newsletter of Corriere Torino. Sign up for free here ) I write these few lines back from the first day of the Atp Finals. And I write with the magone. For the injury to Berrettini, of course, but also because I have not seen anything that lives up to such an event. Because just to understand, the organization, the Palazzetto, the lights and colors of this event are incomparable to any event that has happened in the city. Also much more modern and spectacular than the Olympics 15 years ago.

Let’s see what’s wrong. To do better next year, of course. But hoping that something will be fixed on the run.





First, the masks. FPP2 should be compulsory, instead a good thirty percent do not wear them at all (some readers of the newspaper also reported it to me via email). Others use surgical or cloth. Nobody checks, nobody says anything.

The capacity was reduced to 60% just two days before the start. Many protests from those who are not admitted despite having the ticket and perhaps arriving from abroad, but these are the rules of the CTS that pass, rightly, above all at this stage. But for that very reason, the 60% capacity should serve for a better spacing between the seats. Instead, especially in the evening single with Berrettini (unfortunate) protagonist, the whole audience was crammed with people, while the upper part was half empty. This is not the rationale of the measure.

The long queues in the morning to enter they were a shame. Hours of waiting because there are only three gates open. For those who have paid a lot of money a huge lack of respect.

Long queues for bars too (keep in mind that both morning and evening sessions overlap with lunch times). I omit for pity the sloppiness of the bar and toilets.

Public transport: few, with people abandoned in the rain. The notice that if you take tram 4 (or 10) to go to the finals, the free ticket is not found at the tram stop itself, but on the tram. When the ticket should have already been stamped.