Atp Finals, here are the groups: who does Berrettini play with?

The rounds of the next 2021 ATP Finals in Turin were drawn yesterday. Here is who our Matteo Berrettini will have to play with.

Matteo’s group

Matteo Berrettini managed to avoid the world number 1, Novak Djokovic, but he has a very complicated group. Just like in 2019 (he was included in the group with Nole, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem), his will be an uphill journey.

The Roman, in fact, is in the red group with Daniil Medvedev (last winner of the competition), Alexander Zverev and Hubert Hurkacz.

In the green group, on the other hand, Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud ended up. At least on paper, given the Greek’s physical problems, this might be the most affordable group.

In case of flat rate for arm problems, Jannik Sinner would take Tsitsipas’ place in the green group.