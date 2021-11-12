Sports

Atp Finals, here are the groups: who does Berrettini play with?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

The rounds of the next 2021 ATP Finals in Turin were drawn yesterday. Here is who our Matteo Berrettini will have to play with.

Matteo’s group

Matteo Berrettini managed to avoid the world number 1, Novak Djokovic, but he has a very complicated group. Just like in 2019 (he was included in the group with Nole, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem), his will be an uphill journey.

The Roman, in fact, is in the red group with Daniil Medvedev (last winner of the competition), Alexander Zverev and Hubert Hurkacz.

In the green group, on the other hand, Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud ended up. At least on paper, given the Greek’s physical problems, this might be the most affordable group.

In case of flat rate for arm problems, Jannik Sinner would take Tsitsipas’ place in the green group.

If you want to stay up to date on everything that revolves around the world of tennis, follow us on ours Facebook page and on ours Instagram profile, sign up for our Telegram channel or sign up for Manic Monday, the weekly Tennis Fever newsletter. It’s all free and… it’s worth it!

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Oddenino (The Press): "Withdrawal input comes more from the company than from Allegri. At 45 ‘in the stands … – All Juve

2 weeks ago

Cagliari 1-2 Atalanta: Pasalic, Joao Pedro and Zapata

6 days ago

NBA, the results of the night: the Bucks lose to the Jazz, Lakers and Nets win

2 weeks ago

LIVE MN – Roma-Milan (1-2): Ibra and Kessie for the three points. Theo sent off and will miss the derby

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button