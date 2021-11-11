Atp Finals in Turin, Berrettini avoids Djokovic and makes his debut on Sunday evening against Zverev – Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi

The blue in the Red group together with the German, the number 2 Medvedev and the Pole Hurkacz already beaten at Wimbledon. In the Green group the Serbian number 1, Tsitsipas, Rublev and Ruud

The Red group does not honey compared to the poison of the Green group dominated by King Djokovic, for the Master that puzzle that, as you break it down, you always struggle to find a solution. The eight best tennis players in the world, two groups that admit a slip (the formula, in fact, does not like the purists), crossed semifinals. Matteo Berrettini in Turin avoided the Djoker but his Atp Finals will not be downhill: if he will see it with the champion of the Open Usa, the number 2 of the ranking Daniil Medvedev, with the Olympic gold and conqueror of five Master 1000 titles, Sasha Zverev, and with Hubert Hurkacz, the Pole beaten in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, when the Roman became the first blue to improve the record on the grass of Nicola Pietrangeli, semifinalist in Church Road in ’60.

A softer landing would have been Casper Ruud, Andrei Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas in precarious form who retired in indoor Paris for a payment to his right arm and who yesterday had to postpone the training time (Jannik Sinner the reserve ready to go down in case of defection), Djokovic’s traveling companions in the other group? Maybe yes, but now the die is cast, the seeded Matteo (number 6) has played the draw with Rublev (no.5), it is useless to think about the past. Berrettini in Turin from Wednesday, enclosed in the bubble that includes the journey from the Principi di Piemonte hotel to the Pala Alpitour and very little else, he tasted the pitch training with Rublev, ready for his debut: Sunday evening at 9pm against Zverev, previous 3-1 for the German, faced the last time on the ground of Madrid, the high ground where Matteo had snatched the first set from his opponent.

In 2019, when he qualified last minute for the ATP Finals in London, as seeded number 8 Matteo Berrettini finished in the iron group: two of the Immortals, Djokovic and Federer, plus the Austrian Thiem, the only success of the ‘blue (the first of an Italian tennis player in history) among the masters. Two years after the blue, a different player: reached the best ranking (n.7), added two titles to the palmares (for a total of 5), played the first career Grand Slam final (at Wimbledon), tasting Djokovic’s shots in three majors out of four. The time to assert the home factor, with all the cheering of Pala Alpitour in his favor, now. Ajla Tomljanovic, his girlfriend, also arrived in Turin. In the London bubble it had been precious. The motion of the affections.