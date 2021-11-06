ATP Finals, Jannik Sinner is out. Only the repechage hypothesis remains – OA Sport

Jannik Sinner did not receive the welcome gift from James Duckworth. The Australian fought on an equal footing with the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, who however managed to win after three very tight sets and to qualify for the semifinals of the Masters 1000 in Paris-Bercy. The Italian tennis player had to hope for the elimination of the Pole from the French tournament to continue chasing the qualification for the ATP Finals, but unfortunately the result gained on the indoor cement of the transalpine capital closes the accounts: Hubert Hurkacz is the last qualified in the end-of-season tournament reserved for the best eight tennis players of the competitive year.

Jannik Sinner currently occupies ninth place in the ATP Race and the gap with those who preceded him is irretrievable when only the ATP 250 tournament in Stockholm is missing. The 20-year-old will show up in the Swedish capital with the aim of maintaining his role as first reserve, containing the comeback attempt by Britain’s Cameron Norrie. At that point it would stay the hypothesis of repechage for the South Tyrolean, or rather the renunciation by someone of the qualifiers to the event scheduled in Turin from 14 to 21 November which would allow him to play the tournament.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas retired from Paris-Bercy with elbow pain which he has been carrying for a few weeks and has declared that his renunciation in the race is linked precisely to ATP Finals: his goal is to be ready for what will be his last competition of the season. Jannik Sinner could cling to the eventual forfeit of the Hellenic, but at the moment it is still a faint hope. Next week we will know a little more, but Tsitsipas has every intention of showing up in the Piedmontese capital.

So let’s remember the eight players qualified for the ATP Finals: Serbian Novak Djokovic, Russian Daniil Medvedev, German Alexander Zverev, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, Russian Andrey Rublev, our Matteo Berrettini, the Norwegian Casper Ruud, the Polish Hubert Hurkacz.

