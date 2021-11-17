Atp Finals: Malagò, “The idea of ​​Turin was mine, Appendino didn’t know what they were”

It was Giovanni Malagò’s idea to nominate Turin to host the ATP Finals. It is the president of Coni himself who claims it, at the end of the meeting in Turin with the mayor Stefano Lo Russo. “I was very sorry that Chiara Appendino did not remember, I was the one to call her after the decision of her administration to stay out of the Olympics,” says Malagò, who recalls a meeting with the former first citizen in December 2018. “I was I personally called her after the decision to stay out of the Olympics – said Malagò – and I said to her: “Can I give you some advice? Why don’t you apply to host the ATP Finals? “. She said to me “explain to me what they are, what are we talking about?” I explained it to her well, she told me: “then I’ll come and talk to you” ».

«He was supposed to arrive at 6pm but that day there was a heavy snowfall and he arrived at 10pm. I stayed in the office waiting for her and we talked about it. Then she and Fit were very good, but not remembering the genesis … this is history ».

“Nepi can confirm, and above all my secretary who waited until 10 for the mayor to arrive,” added the number one in Italian sport.