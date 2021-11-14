Atp Finals, Medvedev beats Hurkacz in three sets

The number 2 in the world overtakes the Pole 6-7 6-3 6-4 and takes the lead of the Red group. Tuesday awaits the winner between no. 1 Italian and German, in the field at 21

From our correspondent Federica Cocchi

Hurkacz had believed it. Beat the defending champion Medvedev in the opening match, why not? After all, the Pole arrived in Turin full of confidence: “I play it, I want to enjoy every moment of the tournament and try to play without too much pressure”. From the first day of school at the Nitto Atp Finals in Turin, in the day session of the Rosso Group, Hubi returned with a full pass, but the first of the class confirmed his superiority by winning 6-7 6-3 6-4 and temporarily flying at the top of the table where the winner of tonight’s match between Sascha Zverev and Matteo Berrettini awaits.

The match – Nice first set, struggled, with spectacular points and Medvedev who was not able immediately to calibrate himself on the very fast pace of the Pala Alpitour. Hurkacz got away with the tie break, still winning a valuable set if the set difference was to be used for qualification. The Russian who broke the slams in New York by preventing Djokovic from making the Grand Slam, immediately got back on track in the second set. Break in the opening for 2-0 and held until the end. “Match very difficult to break here, because it’s very fast, you have to try to set up your game. Then slowly I grew up and I felt better and better.”

Defending the title – Now the precedents between the two say 2-1 for “The bear”, as he likes to be nicknamed the number 2 in the world who only twice, from 2020 to today, has lost only twice in the third set after having sold the first: in Atp Cup 2020 with Djokovic and at the Masters 1000 in Madrid this year, when he was stopped by Cristian Garin. But the motivation is great for Medvedev, who this year failed to defend the Paris Bercy title but aims to become the first player to triumph twice in a row at the Nitto ATP Finals since the Serbian did between 2012 and the 2015: “In 2020 – said the n. 2 in Turin – there was a pandemic, we didn’t play for several months and I had some physical problems. So returning was not easy, but those last two tournaments were important. . They have given me back enough confidence throughout this season. Being in the position where I have to defend is always good, but the road is still long. Tonight I will watch the game between Zverev and Berrettini to see who will be my next opponent. “

Twice – The victory also came from the Mektic-Pavic couple, Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. The Croatians beat Krawietz-Tecau in 2, winning with a double 6-4. At 18.30 the Granollers-Zeballos duo will face Dodig-Polasek.

November 14, 2021 (change November 14, 2021 | 16:57)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link