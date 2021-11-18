ATP Finals, Mission impossible for Sinner: all combinations

The ATP Finals of Turin. The semi-finalists of the red and green group will be decided between today and tomorrow, with Medvedev and Djokovic already certain to continue the Piedmontese adventure.

Different speech for the other players, with Norrie subtracted to Tsitsipas already eliminated and with a situation of uncertainty in the red group, that of Sinner who took the place of Matteo Berrettini.

Sinner, the semifinal hurdle for the ATP Finals is called Medvedev

Jannik Sinner will challenge the world number two and winner of the last US Open tonight, the Russian Daniil Medvedev. A complex and prohibitive challenge, given that the Russian is perhaps the only one able to beat Djokovic and that the South Tyrolean must aim for win if he wants to have a chance to qualify for seeds.

However, it will not all depend on Sinner. In fact, at 14.00 they play Zverev and Hurkacz and Sinner must hope that the Pole will prevail over the German even if the number three in the world is favored. But pay attention to the physical conditions of the winner of the Miami Masters 1000: if Hurkacz did not make it (he did not train yesterday) and Aslan Karatsev took over, Jannik would have qualified with the Russian already out of the race having not played the previous two matches.

Sinner, semi ATP Finals mission: what the regulation says

As for the group stage, the top two finishers pass from each group at the end of three matches each played. The first of the green group will challenge the second of the red group and vice versa.

In the event of a tie after the group stage, the number of wins and matches played will be looked at (see withdrawals – and this could weigh on Sinner – or injuries). In case of persistent equality of will look at the direct match and the higher percentage of games and sets won.

How much Sinner has already earned at the ATP Finals

Thanks to the win with Hubert Hurkacz, Sinner is guaranteed the top ten: will close the year in the top ten ten in the world. Not only that, it has also increased its earnings quite a bit.

The tennis player earned € 149,573 (amount for the victory in the preliminary phase) to be added to the attendance fee, or about € 76,000, plus another € 38,200 for the match against Daniil Medvedev to which others will be added if it were to impose itself on the Russian.

These are the various prize money:

PARTICIPATION AWARD – € 149,573

RESERVE – € 80,406

PRIZE FOR EVERY VICTORY IN THE ROUND ROBIN – € 149,573 (200 points)

FINALIST – € 458,230 (400 points)

WINNER – € 945,855 (500 points)

UNBEATEN CHAMPION – € 2,002,378 (1,500 points)

