Atp Finals, Sinner beats Hurkacz: “Dedicated to Berrettini”

Jannik Sinner makes his debut at the ATP Finals by beating the Polish Hubert Hurkacz by 6-2, 6-2 in 1h25 ‘. The South Tyrolean entered the tournament as a reserve, taking the place of the injured Matteo Berrettini, forced to abandon the competition after the physical problem on his debut against Alexander Zverev. Sinner, the first reserve player to win a Finales match in the last 10 years, dominated the match from start to finish, thrilling the Turin crowd.

At the end, a tribute to Berrettini with a heart drawn on the camera lens and the message ‘Matteo you are an idol’. “This tournament is let’s play for Matteo, only this I want to say: he is a great player and a simply incredible person. I’m sorry that he was unable to play, now let’s try to do our best, having Matteo in our hearts so that he can recover “, says Sinner.

“I’m happy because I played really well and I had to play well, Hurkacz is one of my best friends on the Tour. I lost the final in Miami against him, I gained enough experience during the year to play here and give my best: I’m happy with my performance, “says Sinner. “At the beginning I was obviously tense, playing here is incredible: let’s try to do our best in the next game too”, concludes Sinner. To hope to make it to the semifinals, Sinner must beat Daniil Medvedev and hope that Hurkacz will overtake Zverev.