Atp Finals, Sinner bent only at the tie-break by Medvedev: the Italian leaves the tournament to applause

Jannik Sinner comes out with a very high head from Atp Finals. After beating Hurkacz it also makes him tremble Daniil Medvedev, which is imposed by 6-0, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (10/8) only after 2 hours and 29 ‘and after having canceled two match-points. It was a real game, despite the champion no. 2 of the world had already acquired the qualification in the semifinals (he will face one between Rublev and Ruud, ed). Inevitable given the tempting prize (over 150 thousand euros).

The Russian started very strong, evidently intending to quickly close the practice but, little by little, he was forced to deal with the extraordinary reaction of Sinner who, to the sound of accelerations, excellent descents to the net and good recoveries, has ended up ensnaring the opponent who had to bring out all his best repertoire in the final tie-break to close the red group unbeaten.

Sinner, first nightmare set

For half an hour Sinner lived a nightmare, disoriented by the rhythm variations and angles found by the Russian who flew to 6-0 without ever giving the South Tyrolean a chance to play. The bleeding stopped after 35 minutes when Sinner, having canceled another break point forcing Medvedev to put a forehand into the net at the end of a long rally, finally managed to keep the serve.

The blue forces Medvedev to the third

Sinner reassured himself and at 2-1, thanks to three excellent accelerations with his eyes closed, he obtained his first break points by removing his opponent’s service for the first time (3-1). At this point, however, luck did not help him: three unfavorable tapes allowed Medvedev to immediately recover the stolen goods. Sinner did not disunite, he managed to make an even match up to 5-5 of the tie-break where thanks to two excellent forehand he first slipped a crossed passer and then closed with an acceleration to exit (7-5).

Medvedev wins after having canceled two match-points

The blue managed to remain aggressive even in the third in which, after saving a break point, he managed to snatch his rival’s serve in the 5th game by taking advantage of a double foul by Medvedev. The Russian did not give up and, taking advantage of a small empty pass from Sinner, he immediately caught him (3-3). The balance lasted until the tie-break in which the two gave birth to an extraordinary tennis with many winners and very few unforced errors. Sinner came within a point of the match twice but at 6-5 he saw a second delivery at 201 km / h and at 8-7 he received a forehand slap from the opponent. Medvedev did not give up an inch and at the second opportunity he closed with an extraordinary backhand down the line.