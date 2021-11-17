Sports

Atp Finals, Sinner debuts and wins. “We play this tournament for Matteo Berrettini”

The class on the field and also outside. Debut with victory for Jannik Sinner at Atp Finals, running until Sunday in Turin. The blue tennis player, who took the place as the first reserve of the injured Matteo Berrettini, beat in two sets Hubert Hurkacz with a double 6-2. The Pole is so sure of the elimination, while the Italian can still hope for the semifinal, but he will necessarily have to beat Daniil Medvedev Thursday and hope for Alexander Zverev’s defeat against Hurkacz himself. “We play this tournament for Matteo, that’s the only thing I want to say, because first of all he’s a great player but for the person he is, it’s just incredible. I’m sorry that he was unable to play, now let’s try to do our best, but having Matteo in our hearts so that he can recover ”.

The young blue talent of his colleague Berrettini, finalist at Wimbledon, says he is an “idol”. And then “I’m happy because I played really well and I had to play well, he is one of my best friends on the Tour. I lost the final in Miami against him, I have had enough experience during the year to play here and give my best and I am happy with my performance. At first I was obviously tense, playing here is incredible, I’m glad you came, I know it’s late, thank you so much for the support and let’s try our best in the next match too“.

