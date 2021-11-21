Atp Finals: super Zverev, beats Djokovic 2-1 and goes to the final – Tennis

Novak Djokovic, after the disappointment of the US Open and the missed Grand Slam, will not be able to take revenge on Daniil Medvedev in the final match of the ATP Finals in Turin. The Serbian, on the other hand, had to bow to the Olympic champion, Alexander Zverev, who will then have the task of trying to dethrone the defending champion, number 2 in the world. who easily won the other semifinal over the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

The most eagerly awaited match on Saturday did not disappoint: after two hours and 28 minutes of often spectacular play, Zverev achieved the feat by eliminating the number 1 in the world – which Roger Federer had also given as favorite in the afternoon – and won. for 2-1 with partials of 7-6, 4-6, 6-3. A super test for the German, who took full advantage of the uninspiring day of a Serb. appeared a little tired.

“It was a fantastic match, I have great respect for Djokovic: he is a crazy player, perhaps the most successful of all”, commented Zverev after the victory. “I am the Olympic champion, he won the US Open – the German commented in view of tomorrow’s final at 5 pm – and I hope that the Turin public will support and support me”.

Much less surprising, in the result and in the trend. it was the first semifinal, with Medvedev winning 2-0 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 20 minutes to get to defend the title he won a year ago in London. For the Norwegian it was already a challenge to enter the top four of the kermesse at the Pala Alpitour, he who started as number 8 in the world.

The doubles final will also be played today. Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury will face France’s Herbert and Mahut. The American and the British beat Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in a particularly hard-fought match, which ended only at the long tie-break. Because at 6-4 in favor of the Croatian couple, Ram and Salisbury responded with a 7-6 success in the second set. Then, in the decisive set, the extension that made it possible to snatch the pass for the final, with the final 10-4 after an hour and 26 minutes of play. The French couple won 2-0 against Granollers and Zeballos – a match ended with a 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 17 minutes – and will have the chance of a rematch: in the elimination round, in fact, lost the comparison with the US and the British for 2-1. The challenge to decree the champion couple in the double of the Atp Finals is scheduled at 2.30 pm.