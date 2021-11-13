Atp Finals, the great mess of canceled tickets. Protests float

TURIN. The storm is no longer governable. «It is a black page for world sport. I bought the tickets last December 5th but they were canceled due to issues related to an alleged chronological order. Evidently there are some visionaries who bought them even before the event was assigned to Turin. Friends of friends will enter, friends of sponsors. I won’t watch anything on television. ‘

Atp Finals, ticket chaos: the hypothesis of a 7% derogation for capacity is put forward. 1500 tickets would be saved per day FILIPPO FEMIA

November 13, 2021





Rocco Ballacchino writes it on Facebook, one of the many unfortunates who had his tickets to attend the tickets from the Finals canceled due – this at an official level – to the maximum capacity not granted at 75% compared to the current 60. Last night at many who had purchased the tickets, even with considerable advance, an email arrived. Atp sender: “Since the allocation of the few available seats has been made on the basis of the booking history, as specified above, it will be possible to access the tickets you have purchased relating to your seats”. A thin text that was preceded by another email in which it was said that «the Nitto Atp Finals Turin 2021 will be able to take place with the partial presence of the public and with the obligation to sit exclusively on the assigned seat. Tickets purchased on the tickets.nittoatpfinals.com and ticketone.it sites are subject to capacity limitations, therefore each ticket / season ticket holder must be authorized to access “.

After that many, checking, discovered the bitter surprise, all hell broke out: a group was then created on social networks – Nitto Atp Finals tickets, let’s shed some light – which every hour is filled with messages full of resentment towards the organizers . There are also those who hypothesize otherwise: «No chronological order was followed, but only the cash order. Since they opened their sales, then closed and then reopened them at even 50% higher prices, they will have kept the tickets with the highest value ».

The anger is really great, also because according to all the excluded, the fact that the mockery came from actors considered authoritative contributes to making the situation even more unjustifiable. “Seeing my son cry for the disappointment of not being able to see the game, which was supposed to be his promotional gift, just a few hours after the realization of the dream is not refundable” writes another user.

So the city was also filled with fans, who arrived for the ATP, who will not see any matches. Many of them, especially those from abroad, who in many cases have hotels or other accommodations already booked, will have to be content with wandering around Turin for a few days without setting foot inside the Pala Alpitour.