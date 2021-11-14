Atp Finals, the tournament begins with the big tennis players in Turin: from Djokovic to Berrettini who are the favorites and how the competition works

It begins. The Atp Finals of tennis arrive in Italy from 14 to 21 November for the first time in their history, after being hosted in the last twelve years by the city of London. For five editions (at least until 2025) it will be Turin the city theater of one of the most important and prestigious tournaments on the tennis scene. A little more than a Masters 1000 and a little less than one Slam. The Atp Finals are giving away a total of 1500 points, involving the best 8 players of the season. The tournament formula is also different from the traditional one: two Italian rounds by four players with best-of-three sets. The first of each group play against the runners-up for a place in the final, scheduled for Sunday 21 at PalaAlpitour. The prize money is record-breaking: approx 11 million pounds.

An event born in 1970 and which has seen triumphing characters who have made the history of the game. Names like those of John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, Boris Becker, Bjorn Borg, André Agassi, Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg and Gustavo Kuerten. But there is not just room for champions. Here the winners are often also real outsiders. Exactly those who have dominated the tournament in recent editions. Grigor Dimitrov (2017), Alexander Zverev (2018), Stefanos Tsitsipas (2019) and Daniil Medvedev (2020) were all in their first Finals title and all started without the label of favorites. A “first time” that he never had Rafael Nadal, one of the great absentees in Turin. In addition to the Majorcan will also be missing Roger Federer, record holder of victories in the tournament.

The favorite of this first Turin edition therefore can only be Novak Djokovic. The Serbian appears in Italy as number 1 in the world and after winning Australian Open, Roland Garros And Wimbledon in this 2021. In the final in New York the Russian Medvedev deprived him of the Grand Slam but not the desire to excel. TO Paris-Bercy, in the last Masters 1000 of the season, Djokovic is in fact back to win. Furthermore, in Turin he presents himself with a double imperative: to return to raise the trophy after six years (the last success is dated 2015) and to reach Federer for the number of titles at an altitude of six. Goals that will have to clash with the ambitions of Medvedev, Zverev, Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz And Casper Ruud, the other players who qualified for this season’s final tournament. Drawn into the green group, Nole drew Rublev, Tsitsipas and Ruud. And against the latter he will debut on Monday 15 November.

And Matteo Berrettini? How many hopes does the Roman have? Having ended up in the difficult red group together with Zverev, Medvedev and Hurkacz, Berrettini comes from a great season, during which he won two titles (250 in Belgrade and 500 in Queen’s), reaching the final in Wimbledon, the first in history for an Italian. A exponential growth which, on paper, does not make him second to none, Djokovic excluded. It is no coincidence that, in three out of four Grand Slams, it was the Serbian who blocked his way. The maturity and awareness in one’s own means acquired in these twelve months make him one of the most dangerous adversaries to face for anyone. An important role could then be played by the Turin public (the maximum capacity allowed will be 60%). Sunday’s debut against the German Zverev (9 pm) can already represent a fundamental crossroads towards the semifinal.

The Turin ATP Finals come at a time of great development for Italian tennis. Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Sonego, Lorenzo Musetti and Jannik Sinner they pushed our movement to a very high level, comparable only to that achieved in 1976, when Adriano Panatta triumphed at Roland Garros and the national team in Davis Cup won in Santiago de Chile. In fact, in 2021 there is not only Berrettini’s first Grand Slam final (which arrived 45 years after the last of a blue) but there are also seven titles won (four from Sinner, two from Berrettini and one from Sonego) and an ATP ranking that saw for the first time two Italians simultaneously in Top 10 (Berrettini at n.7 and Sinner at n.9). In an inexorably football-loving country, hosting a tennis tournament of this magnitude – media and sports – can represent a real turning point. A great opportunity not to be missed, to attract new fans and grow new talents, thus guaranteeing an unprecedented future, in which Italy can constantly excel.