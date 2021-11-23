Atp finals, the yellow of the theft from Medvedev: the 200 thousand euro watch disappeared while he was playing the final

A yellow colored the last night of the first edition of the tennis ATP finals in Turin: the disappearance of the 200 thousand euro watch of Daniil Medvedev, number two in the world and runner-up in the tournament just ended at the Pala Alpitour, a world championship to all intents and purposes among the best eight tennis players of the year. The precious Bovet eighty-six – as La Stampa tells us – has disappeared from the locker room (actually a sort of mini-apartment) assigned to the Russian champion as well as to the other seven participants in the ATP. A theft committed during the final (lost) with the German Zverev. Medvedev returns to the locker room and discovers that the watch – produced in a limited number: 86 as the name also reminds us – is no longer there. The alarm goes off. Dozens of attendants are employed in the search for the missing Bovet despite a sophisticated security system. Before midnight Medvedev formalizes the report of the theft. Value of the watch: two hundred thousand euros. But then in the middle of the night the Bove86 reappears. But in the yellow there is a last yellow. An ATP manager is in charge of returning it to the player who in the meantime has left Turin to return to Monte Carlo. But he was stopped as he was about to board the plane: summoned to the police station. The police collect the watch. It will be the police headquarters to return it to the Russian champion.