ATP Finals – Turin: Alexander Zverev “Our group is probably the toughest one”

Alexander Zverev pictured

Alexander Zverev : “Our group, from what I can see, is probably the toughest one. For the simple fact that on indoor hard courts, the players in my group are very complicated to deal with.

Hurkacz is playing extremely well, Matteo can express a very high level on this surface and Daniil won the title last year in London. I played good tennis this year. I have won five titles and I was the only player able to win two Masters 1000. “

“I also expressed a good level at the Olympics, where I won the gold medal. I can’t wait to play this tournament. I didn’t come here just to participate, but I want to win games and do well. You have to enjoy these moments, because if you are here it means that you have had a fantastic season and you are among the best eight in the world.

It’s all about enjoying the moment and trying to do your best on the pitch. With Matteo the public will cheer for him: here in Turin he is a star and everyone will want him to win “.

“Novak Djokovic has won three Grand Slams this year and deserves to be number one. We of the new generation have taken a huge step forward. The youngsters have won all Masters 1000 titles with the exception of Rome and Paris. Winning the Olympics was a big statement for me and the same goes for Medvedev at the US Open. The top ten is definitely rejuvenating. I think it is also good for our sport ”.