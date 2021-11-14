ATP Finals – Turin: Daniil Medvedev loses a set but not the match

Daniil Medvedev in the photo

In the first game of Nitto ATP Finals of Turin Daniil Medvedev (ATP 2) he won 6-7 (7/5) 6-3 6-4 against Hubert Hurkacz (9).

After losing a very balanced first set, which ended at the tie-break in favor of the Pole, the world number 2 immediately raised his head by winning a break at the beginning of the second set that allowed him to even the score. The Russian, who won the last edition of the end-of-season tournament, then won the third fraction without any problems, scoring the decisive break in the first game of the set with the Pole who was not able to worry the Russian. in response rounds.

The Italian Matteo Berrettini (7) and the German Alexander Zverev (3) will be engaged tonight in the same group live on Rai 2 starting at 21h00.

ATP ATP Tour Finals Turin Medvedev D. Medvedev D. 6 6 6 Hurkacz H. Hurkacz H. 7 3 4 Winner: Medvedev D. Service Development Set 3 Hurkacz H. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 Hurkacz H. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 Hurkacz H. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 Hurkacz H. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 Medvedev D. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 Hurkacz H. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 2 Medvedev D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 Hurkacz H. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 Medvedev D. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 Hurkacz H. 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 Service Development Set 1 Tie-break 0-0 * 0 * -1 0 * -2 1-2 * 1-3 * 2 * -3 2 * -4 2-5 * 2-6 * 3 * -6 4 * -6 5-6 * 6-6 → 6-7 Medvedev D. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 Hurkacz H. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Hurkacz H. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 Medvedev D. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1

02:00:40

15 ACES 12

1 DOUBLE FAULTS 0

65/89 (73%) FIRST SERVES 58/88 (66%)

54/65 (83%) 1ST SERVE POINTS WON 46/58 (79%)

15/24 (63%) 2ND SERVE POINTS WON 15/30 (50%)

0/0 (0%) BREAK POINTS SAVED 2/4 (50%)

16 SERVICE GAMES PLAYED 15

12/58 (21%) 1ST SERVE RETURN POINTS WON 11/65 (17%)

15/30 (50%) 2ND SERVE RETURN POINTS WON 9/24 (38%)

2/4 (50%) BREAK POINTS CONVERTED 0/0 (0%)

15 RETURN GAMES PLAYED 16

12/14 (86%) NET POINTS WON 17/25 (68%)

31 WINNERS 31

8 UNFORCED ERRORS 17

69/89 (78%) SERVICE POINTS WON 61/88 (69%)

27/88 (31%) RETURN POINTS WON 20/89 (22%)

96/177 (54%) TOTAL POINTS WON 81/177 (46%)

213 km / h MAX SPEED 222 km / h

201 km / h 1ST SERVES AVERAGE SPEED 199km / h

158km / h 2ND NEEDS AVERAGE SPEED 166 km / h