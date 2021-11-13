Atp Finals Turin: reduced capacity, the anger of the fans breaks out: “Tickets bought months ago are now worth zero”

The anger of the excluded exploded just 40 hours after the start of the ATP Finals. At around 7.30 pm yesterday, those who bought a ticket for the tennis tournament among the best eight in the world received an email from the organizers. He said that the capacity of Turin’s PalaAlpitour was subject to limitations and invited spectators to check if their seat still existed. So thousands last night discovered that tickets bought months ago are now worth zero. They will be refunded from December onwards, but will not allow you to see any matches.

The decision of the CTS clears 15 thousand tickets

It has come to this point because Federtennis and Atp were convinced that they could fill the Pala Alpitour to 75 percent of its capacity, notwithstanding what the anti-coronavirus decrees provided. They had also received reassurances to that effect from the undersecretary for Sport Valentina Vezzali. Last night, however, the Scientific Technical Committee said no, no derogation. Only 7,200 people can enter the Pala Alpitour and no more 8,400. Except that the tickets had already been sold. There is talk of 1,200 tickets too many for each session, therefore about 15,000 seats canceled over the entire week of the ATP Finals.

Everything is now ready for the 2021 ATP Finals: they start tomorrow.





The mess of placeholders

Yesterday the organizers had to revise the entire set-up in the stands. Some of the spectators already had a seat assigned. To the others, however, the email sent by the Atp Finals ticket office asked them to check if their own “placeholder” existed or not. Two numbers that appear on the ticket must be entered on a portal and the site generates a document. Above it may be written that the seats have been assigned. Or that they are no longer there.

The promise: “Refunds from 1 December”

Those who found themselves with the match in hand received a document of a few lines from the portal: “Since the allocation of the few available seats was made on the basis of the booking history, as specified above, it will not be possible to access with tickets purchased by you for the following places “. Therefore, it is specified, “from 1 December tickets not admitted will be refunded according to administrative deadlines”. No match, therefore, but refund, sooner or later.

The anger of the fans

The anger of the spectators took a moment to mount. The social profiles of Atp Finals and Federtennis were immediately targeted by poisoned comments. There are those who complain of having bought tickets a year ago, those who had planned a trip from afar, those who thought they could see the great tennis already on Sunday and instead have to stay at home. There are those who promise protests in front of the gates, those who threaten legal action.

“They canceled thousands of tickets, even bought months and months ago. To me personally they canceled 3 tickets for the semifinals paid € 150 each and bought in April. Officially, they said they went in chronological order, but they also canceled tickets to those who took them on the first day of sale over 1 year ago, while they continue to sell Experience packages with guaranteed tickets for over € 500 “, says a disappointed fan.

The mystery of the booking order

Last night a Facebook page of excluded viewers was born in no time. There we have been wondering for hours about what criteria are chosen. The email talks about the chronological order of booking, yet there are people who bought the ticket a year ago and were excluded. Someone suspects that those who bought the most expensive tickets sold in recent weeks have all been admitted. A spectator, Stefano Zedda, tells it precisely: “I bought two pairs of tickets, respectively for the evening session on Tuesday 16 and for the afternoon session on Wednesday 17. The two purchases were made in different periods, the first in July. and the latter in October, a few weeks ago. Now I discover that for tickets bought in July I am cut off, while for those taken at the end of October I am in. Clearly the day and the sector changes, but it has no logic “.