ATP Finals: Zverev and Hurkacz speak. Zverev “I love Italy and what makes this event special is the atmosphere of the Italian fans”

Alexander Zverev pictured

Alexander Zverev “Novak and I have played against in all the big hard court events this year. At the Australian Open, the Olympics and the US Open. Now we will play here in the semifinals. All the matches we have played against each other this year have been pulled. You need to be at your best because few points could decide the match. I expect it here too. Let’s hope it’s another good match. It will be completely different than the one against Hurkacz. There will be longer exchanges, we will both run more. We will suffer even more ”.

I felt that the public cheered for my opponent when I played against Berrettini. Today, on the other hand, I didn’t hear from him so much, despite a victory by Hurkacz would have given Sinner a chance to qualify ”.

Difficult to compare the Finals in Turin with those in London. Especially since London is one of the largest cities in Europe and is obviously much bigger than Turin. What changes is the atmosphere we have here, with the Italian fans. The organizers are doing their best: our changing rooms are much better here in Turin than in London. The food is fantastic, of course, because we are in Italy. The two events are extraordinary, a plus for London is the O2 Arena itself, a historic and gigantic facility. I love Italy and what makes this event special is the atmosphere of the Italian fans. They are noisier and more passionate about sports “.

Hubert Hurkacz: “I will definitely take home a lot of experience. I definitely want to come back here and compete at a better level, because I know I can play better than I did this week. I think I started well, but then I just didn’t play well enough. Sometimes happens.

I think it has been a fantastic year. I learned a lot. The improvement I made was very important to me, as well as the opportunity to play here and learn what I still need to work on. I like to still have so many things to improve in my game. “