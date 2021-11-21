Atp Finals, Zverev beats Djokovic and goes to the final against Medvedev- Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi, sent to Turin

The German overtakes Djokovic 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 after a two and a half hour battle. The two have already crossed paths in the groups, with a victory for the Russian. That the favorite even today

The Djoker has a dull smile that is no longer frightening: Four free mistakes by Novak Djokovic in the fourth game of the third set deliver Sasha Zverev breaks the decisive game. After three sets (7-6, 4-6, 6-3) the German to fly in the final of the ATP Finals, already won in 2018, against Mosc’s chess player at an excellent levelto Daniil Medvedev, the reigning champion who beats the Norwegian Ruud 6-4, 6-2: the tennis purists, scandalized by the heretical rules of the Master (group formula) do not like to know that Zverev and Medvedev here in Turin have already faced each other in green group, with victory of the Russian.

Finals are tired but revived by a very fast central, in which Medvedev sinks his crooked and unorthodox shots: he is today’s favorite, a valid alternative to that Djokovic whom in New York he denied the dream of the Grand Slam, the real one. The confirmation that the vaccine will be needed to play the Australian Open does not bother him: They told me something I already knew; now the big doubt hangs over Djokovic’s boss, strongly opposed to the injection: will the world number one renounce Australia and the opportunity to overtake Nadal and Federer in the Major titles (20)? Wait and you will know, says sibylline.

About Roger Federer. On Saturday, through the kind intercession of his coach Ivan Ljubicic, hired by Sky as a talent, the maestro reappeared on TV from the Swiss retreat, confirming what was feared: I will not be in Australia, in January to start racing again, he has just started driving again, also skeptical about the possibility of returning to Wimbledon (I would be very surprised if I made it). The more realistic scenario is to see Federer back for one last urrah in the home tournament, Basel in the fall. A party to greet the greatest as he deserves, unless he fails – once again – to amaze us.