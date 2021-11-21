Atp Finals, Zverev is the 2021 Maestro. Medvedev beaten in two sets

TURIN – The 2021 Tennis Master is Alexander Zverev. The German, number 3 in the world, triumphed in Turin at Atp Finals beating in two sets Daniil Medvedev in the first Italian time. There was no story. Zverev simply replicated the already perfect match against Djokovic, and Medvedev also hit the opponent’s wall.

The Russian, world number 2 and defending champion, has never found solutions to stem the rival who has found two days of grace: the semifinal on Saturday, precisely against Djokovic, and today. Zverev found in the service his strength: not Djokovic, and not even Medvedev, have found the positions to be able to oppose. In some cases the German even allowed himself to throw second service balls over two hundred kilometers per hour, so much confidence. And, then, even in the dribble he was the most patient tennis player on the field.

The ATP Finals therefore once again prove to be the hunting ground for young people, or outsiders: Nadal has never won them, Djokovic’s last time was in 2015. From 2016 to follow, these are the winners: Murray , Dimitrov, Zverev, Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Zverev. If there is an event that marks the transition to the new generation, it is the last of the year.

“Thanks Italy, you did better than London and I’m not saying it because I have the trophy in my hand”, said the new Maestro at the end of the match (but he had already been in 2018), with a thought for his absent father, whom he wishes soon the return. And to think that the two had already faced each other in the group, and Medvedev had prevailed. “Congratulations, it wasn’t easy, but you proved to be better today”, Daniil’s tribute to the winner.