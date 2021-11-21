Atp Finals: Zverev triumphs in Turin, Medvedev knocked out in two sets – Tennis

The king of Turin is Alexander Zverev. The German triumphed in the very final of the ‘masters’ tournament against Daniil Medvedev and the result of 2-0 certifies his supremacy throughout the match. It was the shortest final ever, the 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 16 minutes is the right reward for an incredible tournament by the # 3 in the world. “I came from five losses in a row against Medvedev, now I can happily go on vacation – the comment of the new ATP Finals champion from the field of Pala Alpitour, who in the round robin had lost 2-1 against the Russian – It was the best way to end the season: it has been a wonderful year, I can’t wait to start over “. This success is truly the icing on the cake for Zverev, six total titles, including two Masters 1000, the joy of triumph at the Tokyo Olympics and the satisfaction under the Mole.

There is also a special dedication to the city that hosted the event: “I felt good in London, but Turin is fantastic, it’s the top”, says the German, who reversing every prediction turned out to be the best of all, despite in this elimination phase he certainly did not start as a favorite. He eliminated Novak Djokovic in an incredible semifinal, snatched the ATP Finals title from Medvedev. And, coming to the Serbian first in the world, the vaccine case was triggered: “We’ll see if I’ll be there, let’s wait and see” his comment sibilino in view of the tournament in Australia, where there is a vaccination obligation for those who enter the country. The # 1 seemed out of shape yesterday, but he thinks differently: “I was absolutely not tired, I could have played another hour – he said after a two and a half hour marathon – I just had a bad game, the fourth in the third set, with four free mistakes: in similar conditions, against a great hitter like Zverev, when you lose your serve it’s hard to catch up. ” In addition to the single champion, it was the day of the final in the doubles: Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut took home the cup, 2-0 the result with which they beat Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.

As happened with Medvedev, the two French also overturned the predictions and precedents: “We had lost in the round robin against them, but today we played the best game of the whole week” commented the champion duo. The Pala Alpitour now closes its doors, but in a few days it will host another highly anticipated event: from 25 to 29 November under the Mole there is the Davis Cup, with the elimination rounds and a quarter-final before the competition moves definitively in Madrid. The Italian flag will therefore return to waving, after the public pushed first Matteo Berrettini and then Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals. The Roman raised the white flag after the first set of his debut due to an abdominal muscle problem that will keep him out of the tournament as well, while the South Tyrolean will be part of Filippo Volandri’s team. The Azzurri have already gathered at the Lingotto NH hotel, in addition to Sinner there are the landlord Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Musetti and Simone Bolelli, called to replace the injured Berrettini.