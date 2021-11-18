Atp Finals: Zverev wins against Hurkacz, Sinner is eliminated | News

The victory of the German, who enters the semifinals, puts both the Pole and the South Tyrolean out of the tournament, who will be engaged tonight against Medvedev

Alexander Zverev exceeds 6-2, 6-4 Hubert Hurkacz: a result that, in addition to the Polish, is arithmetically out of the Atp Finals 2021 also Jannik Sinner, who took over from Matteo Berrettini in the Turin tournament after the latter’s retirement. In the challenge valid for the red group, the number 3 in the world easily gets rid of an opponent strongly conditioned by an ankle problem: in the semifinal Zverev will face Novak Djokovic.

Success in two sets against Hubert Hurkacz for Alexander Zverev, who will face Novak Djokovic in the semi-final of the ATP Finals 2021. A result that makes the next meeting between Daniil Medvedev, already certain of first place in the red group, and Jannik Sinner, already mathematically eliminated from the group. 6-2, 6-4 the final result in favor of the German. Zverev’s serve makes the difference in a one-way first set, where the number 3 in the world cleverly breaks two breaks from an opponent certainly very conditioned by an ankle problem. The physical problem does not favor the Pole, who has withdrawn at the start of the match.

Then, however, in the second set Zverev struggles much harder to keep up with his contender: the growth in the service of Hurkacz creates some difficulties for Sascha. However, in the end, a few too many mistakes by the Pole in the ninth game allowed Zverev to break another break and serve for the match, effectively giving him the victory. As for Sinner, Hurkacz’s adventure in Turin also ends here.