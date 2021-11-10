ATP Stockholm: An unloaded Jannik Sinner yields to Andy Murray in two sets

Second consecutive knockout on debut for Jannik Sinner left the scene in the second round in the tournament ATP 250 in Stockholm.

The 20-year-old from Sesto Pusteria, n.10 in the ranking and first favorite in the seeding, now certain of the ninth position in the “Race to Turin” (he will be reserve for the ATP Finals) after the bye of the debut he was defeated by the British Andy Murray, n.143 in the ranking, on the scoreboard thanks to a wild card, which won for 76 (4) 63, in two hours and a quarter of the game.

In the first set Jannik had the chance to take the lead as the only break point of the set offered it, and canceled with a deep attack, Murray in the seventh game. The decision was made by a tie-break, also extremely balanced: the Scotsman tried a first extension (3-1), the South Tyrolean hung him up (3-3) but on 4 equal the 34-year-old from Dunblane tried a another extension, this time definitive, closing for 7 points to 4.

In the second set in the first game Jannik canceled the first break point conceded in the match but in the third game, after trying to recover from 0-40, he sent the crossed right into the corridor and immediately the break. Andy confirmed the break (3-1) and Sinner, who appeared a bit weak mentally and physically, once again gave up the serve and with two long backhands in a row he delivered sets and matches to Murray for 6 to 3.

ATP ATP Stockholm Sinner J. Sinner J. 6 3 Murray A. Murray A. 7 6 Winner: Murray A. Service Development Set 2 Sinner J. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 Sinner J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 Murray A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 Murray A. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 Murray A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Sinner J. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 1 Tie-break 0-0 * 1 * -0 1 * -1 1-2 * 1-3 * 2 * -3 3 * -3 4-3 * 4-4 * 4 * -5 4 * -6 6-6 → 6-7 Murray A. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 Sinner J. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 Murray A. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 Sinner J. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1

6 ACES 8

1 DOUBLE FAULTS 2

36/75 (48%) FIRST SERVES 32/65 (49%)

27/36 (75%) 1ST SERVE POINTS WON 23/32 (72%)

20/39 (51%) 2ND SERVES POINTS WON23 / 33 (70%)

4/6 (67%) BREAK POINTS SAVED 1/1 (100%)

11 SERVICE GAMES PLAYED 10

9/32 (28%) 1ST SERVE RETURN POINTS WON 9/36 (25%)

10/33 (30%) 2ND SERVE RETURN POINTS WON 19/39 (49%)

0/1 (0%) BREAK POINTS CONVERTED 2/6 (33%)

10 RETURN GAMES PLAYED 11

14/24 (58%) NET POINTS WON 7/14 (50%)

19 WINNERS 22

25 UNFORCED ERRORS 22

47/75 (63%) SERVICE POINTS WON 46/65 (71%)

19/65 (29%) RETURN POINTS WON 28/75 (37%)

66/140 (47%) TOTAL POINTS WON 74/140 (53%)

203 km / h MAX SPEED 209 km / h

190 km / h 1ST SERVES AVERAGE SPEED 195 km / h

154 km / h 2ND SERVES AVERAGE SPEED 141 km / h

66 Total Points Won 74

31 Points 0 – 4 SHOTS 35 Points

20 Points 5 – 8 SHOTS 17 Points

14 Points 9 + SHOTS 22 Points

1 Point UNKNOWN RALLY LENGTH 0 Points