Atp, thousands of spectators queuing up and in Piazza San Carlo stands unusable due to the rain

Long queues at the Palalpitour entrance this morning welcomed the tennis fans who arrived here to attend the first match day. The victory of the Croatian couple Mektic-Pavic over Krawietz-Tecau (6-4, 6-4) inaugurated the doubles program, on Sunday which has as its highlight the debut of Matteo Berrettini against Alexander Zverev at 9 pm. hours of the morning thousands of people lined up, neatly invading the Piazza d’Armi. There was no lack of controversy over the organization which, given the very long times to access the building, led to heavy delays for those who, with the ticket, were unable to enter until the match had already begun. No gross errors but the ticket and Green Pass control procedures were more cumbersome than expected and slowed the entry of spectators even after 11.30. Many therefore have lost a part of the show.

Always Atp Finals but a different scenario: the sponsors who have invested in the stands in the main window of Piazza San Carlo will have their eyes out of their sockets. It rains in Turin, as is normal to happen in November, and the maxi set-up with the citadel of exhibitors for the prestigious international tennis tournament is basically out of use. The stairs positioned on two sides for both the “ingots” of offices and exhibition spaces of sponsors, partners and institutions connected to the Nitto Atp Finals, were covered with waterproof sheets because they were designed with unsuitable materials in case of rain. They get soaked in water and get damaged, as well as being most likely dangerous for the safety of visitors. The visual impact is still terrible.

Not to mention the impossibility of normally using these stands, which can only be accessed by walking along a narrow walkway. the tarpaulin behind them is not supported by a railing or a handrail and which instead is only placed there as a fake. Identifying the responsibilities of this superficiality will be the task of the new administration which, however, is now forced to put its face on it. The legitimate and urgent question is: how do you design stairs or rather an entire village, the Nitto ATP Finals Fan Village, dedicated to sponsors and institutions, where the commercial spaces want to possibly generate visibility, without thinking that being the place outdoors it could also rain? Answers from someone will come, hopefully. And maybe even an intervention to redo the stairs with suitable materials. In case of rain.