Atresmedia invests in startups: it looks for new Glovo and Fever among the technological ones for consumption | Companies

With the aim of entering new businesses, generating other sources of income and reducing dependence on advertising, Atresmedia joined the media for equity segment five years ago (investing in companies through advertising in exchange for a shareholding). It was a time when the development of the start-up model was still in its infancy in Spain and the bet could be risky. The experiment went well.

After passing through the capital of companies such as Glovo and Wallapop, Atresmedia now participates in other firms aimed at the final consumer and with a strong digital component such as Fever, Fintonic, Incapto (a coffee company in which the Entrecanales family also participates) or Jobs Today (search for employment), among others.

The group assures that it is “agnostic” regarding the sectors where it directs its attention and, although certain characteristics are required. The fundamental thing, they point out, is that the company in which it invests “can grow strongly thanks to television.” Thus, the focus is directed towards startups that have a direct relationship with the final consumer (B2C), target a mass market, whose business is scalable and highly digital, and with “leadership ambition”.

From Atresmedia they explain that it is a financial business, with a strategy similar to that of capital funds. “We invest in startups that already have a working product and a (potential or nascent) business model,” they say. The investment in each startup usually lasts between 5 and 10 years, although there have been cases of early sales. The goal is to achieve a return (IRR) of 25%. A goal that, at the moment “we are achieving”.

In the five years since Atresmedia began entering start-ups in the media for equity model, the accumulated investment amounts to more than 75 million euros, and it has entered more than 30 companies. Only in Fever, where Atresmedia is the main shareholder, with 10%, the value of the current investment is close to 100 million euros, since the events company achieved the title of unicorn in January (more than one billion dollars in assessment).

Before, success came with Glovo (sold in 2018), Wallapop and Promofarma, some of the companies with the most projection in which he participated and left the capital. In June 2021, Atresmedia and Antai Venture sold 100% of the online mattress sales company Marmota to Flex. The group has already recovered more than 55 million euros of the investments made.

Currently, the owner of Antena 3 and La Sexta has a portfolio of almost a dozen companies. Among them Fintonic (personal finance); Incapable (coffee by subscription); Durcal (remote care for the elderly); Emagister (comparator for the offer of courses, careers and postgraduate degrees); Elma Care (digital health); Job Today (job search); Pensium (manages the rental of the house to pay for a nursing home); Laguinda (insure the bets of Primitiva, Bonoloto…) and Goin (app to save).