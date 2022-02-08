Atrocious mourning for the former gieffina, the ordeal starts from there: she didn’t make it

The news came a few hours ago and unfortunately many admirers have joined the pain of a Big Brother Vip competitor.

Sometimes, even for the Vpponi of Big Brother Vip there are difficult situationsi to deal with. In fact, in the course of the editions, it happened that right inside the Cinecittà house had known of some rather unpleasant news.

Indeed, some they found themselves in front of some real dramas which they had to overcome in some way and also with ka proximity to the roommate. For example, reality TV fans may well remember last year the sudden disappearance of the brother of Dayane Mello.

For his part, in the end, he had decided not to give up the game prematurely, even if, the death of the young boy had probably shocked both there Mello than his traveling companions. But, still, much more recently, she has been Miriana Trevisan had to contend with the death of an uncle of hers to whom she was very attached.

However, these days, there is someone else who is suffering from a situation with them caused immense sadness. She is about a beautiful girl who attended GF Vip a few years ago and which already has super important collaborations behind it.

The great displeasure he shared with the fans

In particular, she is a model by professionbut some time ago he even got to tread the stage of Sanremo Festival alongside Gianni Morandi, one of the best singers on the music scene.

Well, we’re referring to Ivana Mrazova who in 2017 had crossed the fateful red door and had managed to rank third, obtaining good feedback from the public of Mediaset.

Ivanaat the moment, he has a million followers and right within his own official profile spoke of his grief over the recent loss of the his beloved little dog named Teddy which in this period he struggled against a serious illness.

Mrazova kept her many admirers updated about the little pet’s health condition, but, in the end, sadly he could not survive this fatal ailment.