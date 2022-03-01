Atrys Health will manage the nuclear medicine area of ​​the SJD Pediatric Cancer Center

Atrys Health strengthens ties with the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona. The Spanish company, which provides precision medical diagnosis and treatment services, has signed an agreement with the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona to manage the nuclear medicine area of ​​the future SJD Pediatric Cancer Center, which aspires to become one of the largest pediatric cancer centers in Europe and one of the most important in the world and is scheduled to open in the middle of this year.

Atrys Health will contribute to this alliance its know how in the field of oncologyin which the company has one of the largest European networks of linear accelerators to carry out high-precision treatments, and which was provided by the acquisition last December of Simm Molecular, a company dedicated to medical diagnosis using molecular and metabolic imaging and European benchmark in nuclear medicine.

The nuclear medicine area of ​​the SJD Pediatric Cancer Center under the management of Atrys Health will have different state-of-the-art equipment for the metabolic diagnosis of tumors, which will offer state-of-the-art PET-CT and Spect-CT imaging techniques.

This equipment, added to the rooms for metabolic therapy, will allow rapid diagnosis of cancer in children and comprehensive and precise knowledge of its extension and response to treatment, according to Atrys Health in a statement.

Atrys consolidates its value proposition and implementation in the field of nuclear medicine

Atrys Health’s agreement with the Hospital Sant Joan de Déu will also improve diagnosis in children in other specialties beyond oncologysuch as orthopedics and traumatology, nephrology, kidney transplant, urology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology or epileptic conditions, among others.

For Santiago de Torres, president of Atrys Health, “the alliance with Hospital Sant Joan de Déu and with its SJD Pediatric Cancer Center proves our ability to partner and provide value to first-rate societies, centers and hospital groups; We are especially excited to be part of a pediatric oncology project with a clear vocation for European and global leadership”. De Torres added that, “as a global company at the service of society, we will continue to dedicate all our efforts to improving the quality of care and diagnostic precision so that prevention is at the center of health care.”

With this alliance, Atrys consolidates its value proposition and implementation in the field of nuclear medicine, with a team under the medical direction of Isabel Roca and Joan Castell, who have a long and solid professional career in some of the main health centers from Spain.