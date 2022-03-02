Atrys signs an alliance with the Hospital Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona

Atrys Health, a global company that provides precision medical diagnosis and treatment services and a pioneer in state-of-the-art telemedicine and radiotherapy, has signed an agreement with the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona, ​​an international benchmark in the field of maternal and child medicine, to manage the area future nuclear medicine SJD Pediatric Cancer Center, which aspires to become one of the largest pediatric cancer centers in Europe and one of the largest in the world and is scheduled to open in the middle of this year.

Atrys will contribute to this alliance its know-how in the field of oncology – in which the company has one of the largest European networks of linear accelerators to carry out high-precision treatments – and the knowledge that the acquisition provided last December of SIMM Molecular: company dedicated to medical diagnosis using molecular and metabolic imaging and a European benchmark in nuclear medicine.

The nuclear medicine area of ​​the SJD Pediatric Cancer Center under the management of Atrys will have different state-of-the-art equipment for the metabolic diagnosis of tumors, which will offer state-of-the-art PET-CT and SPECT-CT imaging techniques. This equipment, added to the rooms for metabolic therapy, will allow the rapid diagnosis of cancer in children and an exhaustive and precise knowledge of its extension and response to treatment.

Atrys’ agreement with the Hospital Sant Joan de Déu It will also make it possible to improve the diagnosis in children of other specialties beyond oncology, such as orthopedics and traumatology, nephrology, kidney transplants, urology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology or epileptic conditions, among others.

For Santiago de Torres, president of Atrys, “The alliance with the prestigious Hospital Sant Joan de Déu and with its SJD Pediatric Cancer Center proves our ability to partner and provide value to first-rate hospital societies, centers and groups. We are especially excited to be part of a pediatric oncology project with a clear vocation for European and global leadership, and to do so in the field of nuclear medicine, where technology and the latest medical advances have made it a solid ally for diagnosis and highly accurate and effective cancer treatment with which to save lives”. De Torres added that, “as a global company at the service of society, we will continue to dedicate all our efforts to improving the quality of care and diagnostic precision so that prevention is at the center of health care.”

With this alliance, Atrys consolidates its value proposition and implementation in the field of nuclear medicine, with a team under the medical direction of Dr. Isabel Roca and Dr. Joan Castell, who have a long and solid professional career in some of the main health centers in Spain.

By virtue of its ambitious organic and inorganic growth strategy, Atrys has become in record time a benchmark in the diagnosis of oncological diseases and in the fields of pathological anatomy and oncohematology, genetics, diagnostic imaging and high-precision radiotherapy. In the specific field of nuclear medicine, prior to the acquisition of SIMM, it already had integrated centers in the Lusiadas Hospital in Porto and in the towns of Braga and Santa María da Feira, also in Portugal.