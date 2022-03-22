Ats Brianza, diplomas awarded to 21 general practitioners

For the new three-year period (2021-2024) the arrival of 75 new doctors is expected

The general manager Scarcella: “Thank you, you have been and are a precious resource”

LECCO – They were delivered yesterday, Monday 21 Marchat the training center of ATS Brianza, the diplomas to the 21 general practitioners of the three-year period 2017/2020. Among the 21 graduated doctors, 10 are already general practitioners with permanent contracts in our territory, in particular 6 in the province of Monza And 4 in the province of Lecco.

The diploma was delivered by dr. Carmelo ScarcellaGeneral Manager of ATS Brianza, by dr. Alessandro ColomboDirector of the Training Academy for the Lombard Social and Health Service (AFSSL) Polis and by Dr. Gabriella Levato, Didactic Coordinator of the ATS Brianza training center. Also present were the representatives of the Asst Monza e Flavio PolanoPresident of the Representative Council of the Mayors.

The General Director of ATS Brianza, Carmelo Scarcella, during his speech underlined the availability of doctors in training during the pandemic: “Many of you have replaced sick doctors, others have started the precious activity of the Special Continuity Care Units, responding without hesitation to the request of our Health Protection Agency for support in the activities in the area. Thank you, you have been and are a precious resource! “

For the new three-year period, 2021-2024, the arrival of 75 new doctors for which didactic and internship activities will be organized with the collaboration of the three ASSTs of the ATS Brianza area.