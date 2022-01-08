AT&T and Verizon forced to postpone the launch of 5G: here’s why

The tug-of-war between some US-made telephony giants and the stars and stripes government would have resulted in a truce. The confirmation comes from a joint official statement from AT&T (a Texan company whose telecommunication network covers 127 countries in the world) and Verizon, another big US provider of broadband and telecommunications, those who have taken Yahoo, so to speak. .

“We have agreed to a further two-week postponement“. John Stankey, Chief Executive Officer of AT&T, e Hans Vestberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Verizon Communications, formalize in a letter the voluntary agreement to delay the initial implementation of 5G by two weeks and to subsequently adopt some additional mitigations, to dispel doubts regarding a fifth generation of mobile telephony that could create interference on the equipment on board the aircraft.

The requests of the US Minister of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Steve Dickson, was therefore accepted. But it is a kind of truce, as is always evident from the joint statement.

AT&T and Verizon say yes, with a fixed term: two weeks of extension

“These two weeks represent additional time and space to reduce the impacts of commercial flights – it is read – We look forward to working with you, as aviation safety and 5G can coexist. We are confident that further cooperation and technical evaluation will alleviate any problems“.

Last month, the FAA released new guidelines airworthiness (AD) which prohibit certain types of advanced fixed and rotary wing landing procedures, which rely on the use of radar altimeter data. The directives, which would come into effect on January 5, could be subject to change, based on the results of the collaboration between the two parties during the new period, extended until January 19.

AT&T and Verizon, in practice, also agree to adhere to the management of their networks in a way that will reduce the potential radar altimeter problems of aircraft near airports. But for the two US companies it is only a temporary postponement. Yes, there is a letter documenting some of the terms included in the new agreement established between the aviation industry and the two companies. Requests outlined by the FAA in the agreement include AT&T and Verizon’s commitment to continue working to establish several long-term mitigation measures that address potential interference issues posed by 5G C-Band stations, located near airports. But the agreement is there.

“In addition to the tens of billions of dollars we paid to the US government for spectrum and the additional billions of dollars we paid to satellite companies to enable spectrum availability in December 2021 – the CEOs of AT&T and Verizon point out – we paid billions of dollars more to purchase the necessary equipment and rent the space on the towers. Thousands of our employees have worked tirelessly for months to prepare our networks for this spectrum“. In short, for now it is a respite. But from January 19, AT&T and Verizon will return to the office.