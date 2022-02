AT&T begins with the shutdown of 3G in the US.

DT in Spanish could receive a commission if you buy a product from the site

The main telephone operators in the United States began with the blackout of 3G, which is expected to end completely before the end of 2022.

AT&T is the first to start with this process: “We are gradually eliminating our 3G network in February 2022 in the United States to make room for one that will improve your experience,” it is explained on the AT&T customer service page.

With the closure of the 3G network there will no longer be data or voice service for devices that do not have, at least, 4G connectivity. This means that while some aspects of your phone may function normally, you will not be able to access the AT&T network unless you upgrade to a newer device.

This move will leave some AT&T users offline, although according to the carrier only 1 percent of its customers actually used 3G networks.

The company has for the past two years warned users and urged them to upgrade to newer phones, even offering them free of charge.

The shutdown of AT&T is expected to be followed by that of T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon (which will be the last of all the operators in the country to carry it out).

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), users of other smaller companies, such as Cricket, Boost and Straight Talk, and mobile service providers such as Lifeline, will also be affected, since they use the AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile networks to provide coverage.

