‘Attachment’, a lesbian horror movie that reminds us of ‘Disobedience’

if you have seen disobedience, that movie that we liked so much back in 2017, you will remember the importance of the plot taking place within a Jewish community, closed and suffocating, and that did not allow the relationship between the protagonists to grow. Now, within the framework of the Tribeca Festival, it will premiere attachmentanother lesbian film that shares a lot with the one starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams.

Maja, a former Danish actress, pays her bills by reprising her role from an old Christmas TV show at local shopping malls and libraries. She falls in love with Leah, a young Jewish academic from London, and it seems that her life might finally be looking up. But when Leah suffers a mysterious seizure that causes a disabling injury, Maja fears her whirlwind love will be interrupted and she decides to follow Leah back to her home in the Hasidic neighborhood of Stamford Hill, London. There she meets her new downstairs neighbor: Leah’s mother, Chana.

Everything’s fine? Not even remotely. Chana is an authoritarian and reserved woman, and she seems to resist all of Maja’s attempts to win her over. And as Maja begins to notice strange happenings in the building, she begins to suspect that Chana’s secrets might be much darker than she first anticipated, and that the woman she loves might be keeping the biggest secret. of all

The film premieres this Sunday the 12th, and we can foreseeably see it soon on VOD. We have a little desire, the truth.

Via: Tribeca