Attack against women in Uruapan, Michoacán, kills a 6-year-old girl

Armed individuals attacked three women in the community of Caltzontzin in the municipality of Uruapan, Michoacán, and murdered a 6-year-old girl, while her mother and 11-year-old sister were seriously injured.

Inhabitants of that original town report that subjects aboard a truck were about to run over a family, when they were traveling at high speed.

The version of the witnesses is that the man, apparently the girls’ father, complained to the crew of the vehicle, with whom he made words and then left.

Later, while the mother of the family and her daughters were having dinner, the same subjects arrived at the private home, got out of the truck and opened fire.

The neighbors alerted the security forces and the aid bodies about the shots fired at the three women.

Upon arrival at the house, the paramedics gave first aid to the mother of the family and her two daughters, ages 11 and 6, respectively.

While receiving medical attention, the youngest died as a result of the shots she received in her body.

The mother and the other minor were transferred to a hospital in that municipality located 110 kilometers from the Michoacán capital, where delicate health is reported.

Witnesses revealed that the murderers are residents of that community of Caltzontzin and are allegedly related to an organized crime cell that operates in the area.

Mayor’s Disclaimer

Attacks on restaurants, shopping malls, establishments, public figures and families have been the hallmark of this Michoacan municipality.

From January 1 to May 31, 113 intentional homicides have been perpetrated in that municipality, which makes Uruapan the third most violent municipality in the entity.

Despite this, the municipal president, Ignacio Benjamín Campos Equihua, has publicly ignored the wave of murders in Uruapan.

He first blamed the 15,000 avocado cutters, whom he accused of using drugs and argued that this caused the violence.

He also stated that it is not his responsibility to address the insecurity that plagues that place in the Perla del Cupatitzio and that it is up to the Federation and the state.

On May 18, Ignacio Benjamín Campos met with businessmen, to whom he told them that the greater the demand for drugs, the more supply there is.

“I have given the example that in Uruapan we have about 15,000 avocado cutters. Everyone smokes one or two churritos and sometimes it is understandable for the work they do. And unfortunately, then they come here and they no longer consume marijuana, but they enter other things,” said Campos Equihua.

He assured that the criminal organizations have a programmed structure, sometimes much better, than the institutions.

He explained that this problem is not only experienced in Uruapan, but also that it occurs throughout the country and endorsed the responsibility to the federal and state governments.

He affirmed that the attack of previous days in a restaurant in Uruapan that left two dead in front of children and diners, was perpetrated by organized crime.

Campos Equihua attacked the state and federal forces in his speech, despite the fact that the state government and the federation belong to the same political party: Morena.

“We are in communication with the secretary (of state Public Security) and well, I don’t know what information they have, because at the time things happen, well, not even by coincidence is there any patrol of a situation like this,” he accused.

They arrest an alleged multi-murderer of a family in Morelia

The Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office reported that this Monday the alleged perpetrator of the multi-homicide of five members of a family in the city of Morelia was arrested.

Through a statement, the FGE stated that in coordination with the State Public Security Secretariat they managed to arrest Rodrigo “N”.

He pointed out that the subject is allegedly responsible for the events that occurred on June 16 in the El Resplandor neighborhood, where three women were murdered, one of them an ex-partner of the person under investigation, as well as two adolescents.

The Prosecutor’s Office recalled that on June 16 the lifeless bodies of Jazmín H., her mother Bonifacia C., and María T., as well as two adolescents, were located.

He reiterated that all the victims had gunshot wounds.

He explained that he obtained test data that allowed him to establish that the night before, Rodrigo and two other people arrived at the address located on Luz Roja street.

He reported that in that house in the El Resplandor neighborhood, Rodrigo murdered his wife Jazmín H., from whom he had been separated for three months due to violence.

The FGE said that in the same place they killed Bonifacia C, Jazmín’s mother, and María T., as well as two teenagers, one of them Jazmín’s brother and Bonifacia’s son.

After perpetrating the crime, those responsible fled and the bodies were located in the early hours of the 16th.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that once it confirmed the possible participation of Rodrigo N in the multi-homicide, it requested and obtained an arrest warrant against him.

The foregoing, for the crime of femicide to the detriment of Jazmín H., qualified homicide to the detriment of the other two women and homicide of a minor, for which it corresponds to adolescents.

Once arrested, Rodrigo N was interned in the “David Franco Rodríguez” Penitentiary Center and in the next few hours he will formulate charges to resolve his legal situation.