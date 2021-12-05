attack and bomb under the escort car – Il Tempo





Fear in Turkey for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkish intelligence thwarted an explosive attack against Erdogan in the city of Siirt, in the south east of the country, where the Turkish president was holding a meeting. The bomb had been placed under one of the police cars assigned as an escort and was discovered and defused by bomb squads just before Erdogan took the stage. The Turkish forensic police are trying to take fingerprints and other elements that could lead to the identity of the attackers.





“They wanted to bring chaos.” This is the first reaction of the AKP party, ruling in Turks. The episode was commented by the deputy secretary of Erdogan’s Akp party, Hamza Dag, who told CNN Turk that it was “an attempt at sabotage”, designed to “hit a peaceful environment and bring chaos to the country” . The discovery of the explosive was made by two policemen just before the motorcade left with the Turkish leader, however it is difficult to say that the explosive could have hit Erdogan directly, considering that the charge was placed under one of the police cars. accompanying the presidential escort.



