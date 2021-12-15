ATTACK GRIFO – Ekuban’s tears and Shevchenko’s smile

Caleb Ekuban’s first goal pushes mister Shevchenko’s Genoa to the first knockout round of the Italian Cup against Milan: Salernitana barely beaten 1-0. We will talk about the rossoblù moment with Beppe Nuti, a Telenord journalist, in the 242nd episode of the Pianetagenoa1893.net “Grifo d’Attacco”.

Ekuban scores but does not hold back the tears: the Genoa environment is so afflictive? “As always, balance is needed: Ekuban was not “poor”, this bad word is now abused, and he did not become a champion after scoring his first goal in fifteen games. He can be criticized for some past performances or for the obvious difficulty of adapting to Italian football, but last night he put his heart and effort into it, qualities that the genoans appreciate regardless. His tears were liberating and sincere because behind the players, the engagements and the comforts there are boys, sometimes they are more sensitive than the others, who read, listen and metabolize bad thoughts. I also appreciated Shevchenko’s first smile, finally the face of the glacial coach who knows how to touch the right chords of the team and the fans has lit up.“.

The Ukrainian coach finds the real Destro, driving force on the field: Semper, on the other hand, reveals himself. “Destro is a fundamental man who, if in condition, increases the danger of the team, he only has to find the rhythm of the match after a month and a half of injury. In addition to Manolo Portanova, Semper was highlighted – he had not played an official match since May 13 – with four decisive interventions, however, twice in a row on Djuric’s headers: the owner remains Sirigu but Genoa has discovered a number twelve reliable. It was not a friendly match, we saw it from the beginning when Shevchenko’s team tried to attack Salernitana keeping the pace high: in the second half Kallon’s takeover broke the balance with the assist to override the defense that it reminded me of a play at Pasquale Iachini“.

Sixteen days before the start, Blazquez spoke of clear market ideas: will it really be a revolution? “Yes, Wander also confirmed it after the derby. The revolution began when the new American property decided to hire Shevchenko and his staff for seven million gross euros per year for three years. Doctor Spors, released in advance by Vitesse with a substantial compensation for a managerial figure, has modern ideas after his time with Red Bull: I believe in him and in the turning point in January, Genoa already has some players in their hands but in the next weeks will move between the Italian and international market“.

For Lazio, the conditions of Cambiaso will be evaluated. “Has suffered a strong contusion, nothing serious although the time to recover is short given that the penultimate of the championship will be played on Friday evening. After the injection of confidence and self-esteem, at the Olimpico Genoa will have a little more conviction in their own means that will allow them to play it up to the end against a stronger team that has conceded an average of almost two goals per game. We do not make dramas in the event of defeats against Lazio and Atalanta: in recent years the teams at the bottom of the table have turned between nine and eleven points and more than one has managed to reach salvation“.

Alessandro Legnazzi and Beppe Nuti



