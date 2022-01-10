ATTACK GRIFO – Salvation before any other 777 target

Hard blow for Genoa who lost at home against Spezia, 0-1: the bleeding of defeats at Ferraris continues. We will talk about the rossoblù moment with Beppe Nuti, a Telenord journalist, in the 246th episode of the Pianetagenoa1893.net “Grifo d’Attacco”.

Does La Spezia Bastoni sink his hopes of salvation? “Genoa could rewrite the Serie A standings and the salvation race, instead they find themselves seven points apart (eight, since Spezia has a direct match in favor): I don’t like to bother miracles, if anything I like to talk and believe in the enterprise sporty. This Griffin cannot win because he does not have the right players to win: last night’s performance was unforgivable, as Criscito also remarked. The initial formation turned out to be profoundly wrong with Ostigard, Melegoni and Fares out of place for different reasons: men of experience such as Masiello and Caicedo were needed right away.“.

At this point what to do with future strategies? “I believe in Spors, I have total confidence in the 777 Partners project but now we need to do everything to save ourselves, even taking a step back from other corporate objectives. The urgencies are the coach and the market: today we will understand if it will be necessary for the American holding to divorce mister Shevchenko prematurely, whose three-year contract costs a total of twenty million euros, and to recall Ballardini or embark on a new technical path. In the remaining weeks of the transfer market, a further three or four grafts of depth and experience will have to arrive to improve the worst version of Genoa that I have memory of.“.

The holding has exceeded one hundred days from its official establishment: in your opinion, what are the first lessons you learned from the world of football? “First of all, a football club is not a company like any other because different souls and emotions must be managed in it. The rossoblù club now has a renewed structure but, in addition to Zangrillo who is Genoese and has a respectable institutional role as president, the emptiness of a territorial component capable of connecting the individual figures of Genoa is perceived. It is necessary to include a former footballer loved by the fans and free from personal interests in the highest corporate cadres who will support Spors in the management and resolution of the multiple technical dynamics that arise daily in each club“.

Thursday Coppa Italia and Monday transfer to Florence. “Lmid-week commitment does not play in favor of the change on the bench. Regardless of the club’s choices, against Milan it is better that the owners who will play at Franchi rest: the competition is so unbalanced that it is unthinkable to go far. It takes more courage, more personality, more shots to hope to scrape together those points that would allow you to play for the sprint in the last ten games of the season in which a completely new championship will begin“.

Alessandro Legnazzi and Beppe Nuti



