ATTACK GRIFO – Shevchenko’s choice reveals the ambition of 777

Genoa remedies the third consecutive draw thanks to the goal of Flavio Bianchi, a striker from the thriving youth sector. Shevchenko ready to take over the bench of Mr. Ballardini. We will talk about the rossoblù moment with Beppe Nuti, a Telenord journalist, in the 235th episode of the Pianetagenoa1893.net “Grifo d’Attacco”.

The last game of the Preziosi era coincides with the last of Ballardini. “Is it a coincidence? Preziosi gave the last blow of the tail: we were there so much… hated. The coach prepared the match in Empoli well, in fact Genoa dominated for a while and touched the double advantage: after the hour of play, however, Mr. Ballardini did not respond to Andreazzoli’s changes that gave life to the median with the additions by Zurkowski and Samuele Ricci. The rossoblù defensive trio made up of Masiello, Vasquez and Criscito gave good answers but the Grifone made the mistake of administering the advantage by lowering the center of gravity and dropping in intensity without looking for the second goal. The first goal of the Dianese Flavio Bianchi – seven players from the nursery on the field – is yet another proof of the quality of the work of the master Michele Sbravati, the best in Italy, who deserves a more prominent role“.

What is your balance of the twelve games of the Ballardini management? “First of all, I would like to thank him for the work he has done in the last eleven months: the coach will always have the gratitude and love of the Genoa fans. However, the balance is poor: few points and one of the worst defenses of the tournament. Of his confused management I did not understand why he accepted an approximate and late summer transfer market, with double in key roles and out of shape players, without imposing minimum conditions on the company to survive in Serie A: anything but better squad of the last eight years. Ballardini leaves the Grifone at a bad but not so dramatic point of classification after twelve championship days and a national stop to be maximized“.

Do you draw your profile as Mr. Shevchenko for us? “With the mentality and the physique that he finds, I would like to see him still on the field despite the forty-five years of age. Irony aside, Shevchenko boasts impressive records, such as the highest number of goals scored in the Madonnina derby, and an international palmares embellished with the Golden Ball and the highest honor of Hero of Ukraine. Genoa has put on the plate not only the side dish but also the meat of his friend Gigino by delivering a shot of image and substance: the coach is not a rookie – he coached Ukraine for five years bringing them to the quarter-finals of the European Championship – he was trained with great masters, from Lobanovski to Ancelotti, he has the personality to make himself credible and knows how to value young people: together with deputy Tassotti, who will be fundamental in the daily work that is the big difference between a national team and a club, he launched footballers like Zinchenko, Jaremchuk, Tsygankov, Zabarnyi and Mykolenko“.



What value do you attribute to Shevchenko’s arrival at Genoa? “We had hoped for an intervention by the holding – coordinated by the good offices between Preziosi and the CEO. of Monza Adriano Galliani – and we can say that we have been satisfied. Mister Shevchenko will not be a Genoa ferryman but a coach, moreover the one hundred and first of this glorious history, who will work for several seasons, otherwise he would not have agreed to sign a two-year deal with an option for the third year at around two million euros net. I believe that his approval of the current season at the Grifone is closely linked to a January campaign that will strengthen the squad. After almost six years of continuous suffering, the rossoblù fans, especially the youngest and very young, deserve the front pages and a scenario worthy of the name of Genoa and the city of Genoa“

Alessandro Legnazzi and Beppe Nuti



