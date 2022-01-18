Attack in Abu Dhabi, because the drone war must scare us – Foreign

Washington – Albert Einstein once said: I have no idea with which weapons the third world war will be fought, but the fourth will be fought with sticks and stones. Well, actually bad. Today, after the attack by Huthi drones, actually Iranian ones, at Abu Dhabi airport, we know how World War III will be fought: with drones. And we know how resurgent Islamic terrorism will threaten us again: with drones. And how the race towards the abyss of a humanity will end that by virtue of geopolitics or religion or economic competition or simply the stupidity of those who govern it is self-destructing: from drones it will return to the stone age. So ‘Back to the Future’. Where the near future, very near, will see the man afflicted by uncontrollable viruses face each other or go hunting for unobtainable fauna with stones and sticks. What happened in Abu Dhabi is not for amateurs. And not even a curiosity, a provocation. It is a strategic turning point of historical dimensions. But how many …

Washington – Said once Albert Einstein: I have no idea with what weapons the third world war will be fought, but the fourth will be fought with sticks and stones. Well, actually bad. Today, later the attack of the Huthi drones, actually Iranians, at the airport of Abu Dhabi, we know how the third World war: with drones. And we know how the resurgent Islamic terrorism will resume threatening us: with drones. And how the race towards the abyss of a humanity will end that by virtue of geopolitics or religion or economic competition or simply the stupidity of those who govern it is self-destructing: from drones it will return to the stone age.

So ‘Back to the Future’. Where the near future, very near, will see the man afflicted by uncontrollable viruses face each other or go hunting for unobtainable fauna with stones and sticks.

What happened in Abu Dhabi it’s not amateur stuff. And not even a curiosity, a provocation. It is a strategic turning point of historical dimensions. But how many realize this? Few, in my opinion. At least this is the impression obtained by hot scrolling the home pages of newspapers here in the States and also in Europe. And instead the exclusive use of drones for a indiscriminate bombing, that is to say not on military or individual objectives but on an entire area, opens up epochal perspectives.

Welcome to wars without soldiers. Cruel? Not at all. Fewer and fewer soldiers and more and more the civilian population will die. While who

he will hit us he will sit in front of the consoles.

History has left us other revolutions of the kind: from the bronze sword to the iron one. Or from sword to gunpowder. Or from gunpowder to

aerial bombs. Or finally to the nuclear ones. At this point I can’t hide a certain regret for the Cold War years, when world peace was based on opposition of two superpowers. There was the good one and the bad one, USA and USSR. They were the only ones with nuclear arsenals. And in the so-called balance of terror they represented the most effective mutual deterrent against a general holocaust. The whole world felt reassured.

Then therethe cold war ended. America won it. But paradoxically he did not force the world to do so pax American, like Francis Fukuyama had prophesied. Gradually he withdrew from the world, paving the way for nuclear proliferation. In the end arrived on September 11, 2001, with the most devastating attack since Pearl Harbor. And not over there in Hawaii, in the middle of the Pacific, but in New York and Washington, the nation’s symbol cities.

Twenty-one years ago the planes were hijacked by real people, the Islamic suicide bombers. Today there would be no need. TX Hammes writes in ” War on the Rocks ”: military operations will be conducted by “artificial intelligence platforms with targeted, intelligent and economical targets. “They will be entrusted to swarms of drones that will be able to carry weapons of mass destruction of any kind, conventional, nuclear, chemical, biological.

Who among the bad guys on Earth can’t afford them? He has them the Chinese Xi, which has already brought the whole world to its knees with its virus. He has his own

paranoid ally Kim Jong Un that just the day before yesterday launched a hypersonic missile. They have them ayatollah. The Turkish Erdogan has already used them in the Horn

of Africa and in the Azerbaijani – Armenian conflict. And obviously the Russian Putin, who, however, in order to invade Ukraine seems to want to behave in the old fashioned way, with tanks

and infantry. In short, they all have them. The good of the Earth also have them or, if not good, those who use them to defend themselves. The Israelis primarily against Hamas and Hezbollah. And then the Americans. With drones Trump vanquished ISIS, forcing him to emigrate to Afghanistan.

Also Biden ordered a raid against Isis, during the inglorious flight to Afghanistan. Another mistake. Atrocious, because its drones hit a house in Kabul, incinerating a family and not the ISIS terrorists who fired on fugitives at the airport.

With this background the Abu Dhabi episode it should be considered a dress rehearsal. So let’s ask ourselves: would we be able to defend ourselves if an attack were to be carried out not by half a dozen but by tens of thousands of flying objects? The costs would still be negligible. Just for comparison, the aircraft carrier ‘USS Ford’the last one cost $ 14 billion. A fleet or swarm of 100,000 drones would be worth a few hundred million. And let us also ask ourselves: really soldiers, planes, ships will be increasingly replaced by IT technicians? The answer from the experts is yes. It is inevitable. Costs aside, the sensors allow for instant connection of drones, coordinated maneuverability, concentration or dispersion in unloading any type of weapon of mass destruction on us.

Of course, the Americans are not idle. They already have prototypes of antidrones. The air wars will take place right over our heads. No longer in the sky or in space as in Reagan’s sci-fi project of the space shield. Which no longer seems comforting to me.

