Attack in Jerusalem, one Hamas dead: “A heroic gesture” – Corriere.it

from Foreign Online Editing

The bomber was loved with a submachine gun. Two officers wounded, one dead man and another in serious condition

The traditional long black coat, the covered head: a religious in the city of religions, a dress to blend in with the Jewish faithful who were leaving the Wailing Wall. Fadi Abu Shkhaidem fired on passersby, killed the young South African Eliyahu Kaye – who immigrated to Israel to join the army, remained there as a civilian – and injured four other people, one seriously. state killed by the police patrolling the streets of the Old Town. The ambush and the firefight lasted just under 40 seconds and luckily the streets were almost empty – the investigators comment – otherwise it would have been a massacre.

Now the government led by Naftali Bennett must face the attacks of these days, not yet a wave, certainly a sequence: last week in Jerusalem (two policemen stabbed, the Palestinian assailant killed), yesterday morning in Jaffa – part of the municipality of Tel Aviv – another ambush with a dagger that at first the agents had considered an attempted robbery.

Fadi came from the Shuafat refugee camp in the Arab part of the metropolis, taught religion in a high school, argued the fundamentalist ideology of Hamas, was part of the group. Who celebrated the heroic operation from Gaza without directly claiming it and incited the Palestinians of East Jerusalem and the West Bank to escalate violence. God determines our destiny – Abu Shkhaidem wrote on Facebook before leaving home – but most people don’t know. God in his greatness chooses who he wants. In a public sermon recorded a few days ago he accused the Israelis of being the fathers of oppression, financed by Satan and the United Arab Emirates, the kingdom of the Gulf that normalized diplomatic relations with the Jewish state a year ago.

Omer Barlev, Minister for Public Security, speaks of a well-planned attack: The attacker came to pray regularly in the Old City and his wife left the country three days ago, she would have fled with her children to Jordan.

The 007 of Shin Bet, the internal secret services, also point out that Fadi has challenged a weapon hard to find on the black market, one Beretta M12 machine gun, and two magazines were recovered near the body.

In the past, lone wolves – as attackers who plan attacks without the support of major organizations are called – they used the Carlo machine gun: the name pays homage to the Swedish Carl Gustaf widespread in the Middle East in the 1950s, produced in an artisanal way by Arab traffickers who put together pieces of old weapons with iron pipes, it is cheap and easy to hide.

At first it was traded and sold mainly among common criminals, it was adopted by terrorists because it is easier to recover and less conspicuous than a Kalashnikov.