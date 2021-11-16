Attack in Liverpool, the suicide bomber called himself Enzo Almeni and had converted to Christianity

The kamikaze, who died Sunday in the explosion of a homemade bomb inside a taxi in front of the Liverpool hospital, was nothing more than a refugee who fled from the Middle East (Iraq), then converted to Christianity in 2017, as confirmed by Reverend Cyril Ashton. He called himself Enzo Almeni, in honor of Enzo Ferrari, perhaps to seem more Western but his real name, as the newspaper writes The Telegraph, it was Emad al Swealmeen. The man, 32, had applied for asylum in the UK but was turned down. In the past he had mental health problems and in 2014 he was stopped for walking around the street with a knife. The motive for the terrorist attack remains unclear at the moment. There is not much news about Emad al Swealmeen’s conversion to Christianity. Meanwhile, the UK has raised the level of terrorist threat from “substantial” to “serious”. This means that another attack is highly likely to occur. The alert, therefore, remains maximum. The attack in Liverpool, among other things, comes shortly after the murder of parliamentarian David Amess, who was stabbed during an election. A delicate moment for the country to the point that Prime Minister Boris Johnson intervened to reassure everyone: “We will never surrender to those who try to divide us with senseless acts of violence,” he said.

